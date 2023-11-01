‘The Shop UNINTERRUPTED’ coming to N.C. A&T

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company launched “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED HBCU Tour,” where the popular show travels to HBCUs to facilitate conversations among the next generation of Black innovators. “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” is coming to town for the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Harrison Auditorium at N.C. A&T.

“The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” previously attended Tennessee State and Hampton; A&T will be its final stop.

“It’s clear the university is a true trailblazer,” Paul Rivera, the show’s co-creator, said of A&T. “We are honored to bring “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” to campus during homecoming to educate and inspire the next generation with conversation and community.”

A&T’s very own Michael “Juss Mikey” Bivens, who interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris when she visited campus earlier this year, will host this event as well.

The special guests for “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” live taping include actor Aldis Hogde, who is best known for his roles as MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton; Ibtihaj Muhammad, a member of the U.S fencing team, who was the first American to wear a hijab in an Olympic competition and Darren Brand, an Aggie alum who starred in Wild N’ Out. Brand graduated from A&T in 2007.

In addition to the live taping, there will be a yardfest in the Village Quad at A&T, which will include a kiosk for students to apply for the AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers Showcase, an accessible display of the new Toyota Grand Highlander and Twix giveaways. Additionally, students who’ve got tickets will get to get a free line-up.

Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of A&T, who announced his retirement from the university earlier in the year, spoke about his excitement regarding the event.

“We’re excited about this project and all the great work that “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” and LeBron James are doing to share HBCU excellence more significantly on a national stage,” Martin said in an interview with Andscape. “Having them here during the Greatest Homecoming on Earth will give America a chance to see what makes this celebration and our university so special.”

Students are excited for the live taping, and hope to gain insight from the event.

“I think it’s going to be great,” said Nicole Matthews, a sophomore criminal justice student. “I love listening to Maverick Carter speak on the show, he seems really wise. I’m excited to hear what they have to say, I think it’s going to be really informative.”

The live taping will last an hour, and the yardfest will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are sold out.