N.C. A&T’s Taymon Cooke is Having a Breakout Season

After returning a 91-yard kickoff for a touchdown in a stellar performance against Richmond, N.C. A&T breakout receiver Taymon Cooke has earned a little bit more recognition by the nation.

This was Cooke’s third 90-plus yard kickoff return for a touchdown of the season. Cooke’s performance earned him Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Special Teams Player of the week honors, which is now the second of his career. This performance also earned him the FedEx Ground FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.

The redshirt senior from Bluefield, Virginia leads the nation in kickoff returns for touchdowns and is the only player in Division I-FCS football with three. Cooke is also now one of six CAA players this year to receive national awards from Stats Perform this season.

Cooke believes this is his standout year and is grateful for the opportunity to showcase his talent to scouts this season.

“It’s been a blessing to do what I’ve done this year. I think that it’s put me on the radar a little bit for scouts maybe,” Cooke said. “They can see more since I haven’t done much in my last couple years. This year is kind of my breakout year I guess you could say.”

Even though the overall success for the A&T football team hasn’t been what many have wanted this year, Cooke has continued to shine in the team’s first season in the CAA. The A&T breakout receiver believes the team can show more than what the record shows.

“The record isn’t showing what we’ve been working for. I guess you could say it is a rebuild year,” Cooke said. “We are getting better game by game, but the record just isn’t showing that right now. I think next year will be a lot better.”

In his most recent game against Hampton, Cooke scored a 46-yard touchdown on the third play of the A&T drive in the first quarter. With only three games left, Cooke looks to add as many more accolades and touchdowns as he can so he could further his football future.

“Getting drafted was a little [dream] when I was younger but now at this point it’s reality,” Cooke said. “I’m just trying to get picked up, just give me a chance.”

Being from Bluefield, the player expressed how little he knew of HBCUs. After making the decision to transfer to A&T, Cooke’s views of HBCUs changed drastically.

“I didn’t really know anything about HBCUs, honestly. Then when I came down here it’s been a different environment,” Cooke said. “It’s totally different. The culture is totally different.”

Cooke has already checked one task off of his checklist by getting recognition from his peers and the nation. Now, the A&T breakout star looks to take the next step in his football career by hopefully getting that same recognition from scouts to get a chance to leap into the pros.