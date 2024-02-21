Black Brilliance: Revolutionizing Fashion – Meet the Designers Making Waves in the Industry

Art by definition is something that is created with imagination and skill. It is beautiful and expresses important ideas or feelings, and fashion is an extension of this.

Around the world and even on campus, fashion is shown to not only be present but influential through each individual.

Mowalola

London is home to many powerful fashion icons, but more specifically, Mowalola Ogunelsi.

An Aries and a native of Lagos, Nigeria, she is pushing the bounds of fashion day by day with her brand Mowalola.

By using non-traditional silhouettes and unique materials in her pieces she’s fresh and new but successful. She’s had multiple runway shows and is continually showing the world her passion for fashion

Her latest show was called “Crash” and embodied “living life on the edge,” Ogunelsi explained to Vogue.

Her pieces are unique and play with different fabrics and textures. She also styled popular rapper JT from the City Girls, where she showcased her eclectic and distinctive style.

Tyler Taylor, a freshman fashion merchandising and design student, is a fan of Mowalola and loves the brand’s interesting and eccentric style.

“I think Mowalola, as far as their designs are very interesting and very different,” Taylor said. “They’re very creative and just have a whole uprising of the creative and fashion scene.”

Telfar

The Big Apple is a place where many designers come to life, more specifically Telfar Clemons.

The 39-year-old is from Queens, New York, and graduated from Pace University.

Clemmons started Telfar in 2005 and his iconic purse first launched in 2014.

The bag consistently sells out but there are positive and negative speculations on the bag.

Samiyah Hargrove, a sophomore fashion merchandising and design student, explained her love and support for Black-owned businesses.

She explained that although she supports Telfar and its plethora of designer bags and clothing, she didn’t like the style of the bag at first.

“I think the bags are super cute, the bags are ok quality,” Hargrove said. “But for a $200 bag, I would have expected more.”

Daily Paper

Daily Paper started as an Amsterdam blog in 2008 and was founded by three friends, Hussein Suleiman, Jefferson Osei and Abderrahmane Trabsini. The three collaborated to curate a streetwear brand that highlights Africa and its roots.

Since then the company has grown to great lengths, working with and styling Beyonce, her team members, dancers, and crew during her Renaissance tour.

The focal point of the clothing brand is to incorporate the diaspora of African culture into streetwear, and they’ve been successful in doing so with pieces like their Chimera Grey Zyer Quilted Cap, Moonstruck Beige Jabari Herd Jacket and Black Source Landscape Track Pants.

All three of these brands embody the evolution of the fashion industry as more Black individuals continue to create in these spaces.