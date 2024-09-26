Beauty or Betrayal? Mielle’s product backlash sparks outrage

Mielle Organics has found itself at the center of yet another heated social media controversy.

The popular Black-owned natural hair care company has received backlash over consumer claims of damage and breakage due to its various products. The debate has sparked conversations about the haircare of Black women and the authenticity of Black-owned beauty brands.

After Procter & Gamble bought out the brand in January 2023, the brand received backlash, as product users called founder Monique Rodriguez a “sellout” in posts to X (formerly Twitter.)

“It’s not about selling out, it’s about selling up to grow and scale your company … to take that wealth and give back to the community,” Rodriguez responded.

Now, users are once again taking to social media with concerns on the company’s product formulas and the potential effects of them.

“The social media uproar made me more aware of what was going on with my hair,” junior journalism and mass communication student Aliyah Chasten said. “I used the rosemary mint products, particularly the conditioner and shampoo, and had been experiencing hair loss.”

Chasten believes the shift came after Founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez sold the brand to Proctor and Gamble Beauty, the extension of Procter & Gamble, for an undisclosed amount.

However, Rodriquez insists the formulas remained the same.

“I can assure you that at Mielle, we have no plans to change any of our formulas, and joining P&G means all of our loyal customers can truly expect the same high-quality products that are on shelves today and tomorrow,” Rodriguez said in a statement to Essence.

“When using the products on wash day, I experienced hair loss in clumps, and my hair coming out at a higher capacity than it usually sheds,” Chasten said. “I saw significant, long strands coming out as I touched my hair while styling it.”

Although junior political science student and natural hair enthusiast Halla Colon-Villafranca acknowledged the concerns about the hair care line, her personal experience was positive.

She used several of their products, including the rosemary and mint line, at the center of the discussion. She explained how the clarifying shampoo and conditioning masks left her hair feeling clean, soft, and moisturized.

“As a Mielle Organics user myself, who has also used the Rosemary and Mint collection, I can’t negate someone’s experience with the product, but I can say that I can’t necessarily believe that it’s solely the product’s fault,” Colon-Villafranca said. “Our hair is so fragile, and what we do to it can cause many long-term effects and damage. I think there is more to the story than people are letting on; however, I can’t say everyone who has come out with a story is lying.

Both Chasten and Collon-Villafranca acknowledged that every product will not work for everyone and that people should focus on what works best for them and understand how hair manipulation works over time. Hair care brands Chasten and Colon-Villafranca recommend are Design Essentials, Aunt Jackie’s, and Mielle Organics.

“I use several different brands, methods, and styling tools, “ Colon-Villafranca said. “I will continue to use what works for me. Still, I will watch for any changes if they occur and switch my hair maintenance.”

In a string of Instagram posts, Rodriguez addressed consumers and shut down rumors of a change in Mielle’s products.

“None of the negative experiences alleged have been medically confirmed as caused by our products,” one statement posted by the founder read.

Despite the social media discourse, there are no active lawsuits against Mielle Organics about this situation.