The New Skool Senior Art Show: A Recap

“Skool,” is an acronym for Sacred Knowledge of Our Legacy.

The senior art show, titled “The New Skool,” was held last Thursday, April 11 by the North Carolina A&T art department.

Many family and friends came to support the artists and their work. On the first and second floor of the Dudley building, there were hundreds of pieces painted by the graduating class of ‘24.

Artists like Jaylen Brannon, La

ila Rahman-Latta, and more showcased their pieces.

Jalen Brannon, a Charlotte native and creative, has been making art since he was in high school.

For him, art plays a powerful role in his life and gives him a voice that can impact others.

With a focus on a style that centers on the Black experience, he allows viewers to participate in seeing his perspective on the Black community through his artwork. He wants his work to uplift and educate others.

History in the Paintings: Jaylen Brannon’s artwork takes Greensboro’s African American Atelier

Many people enjoyed the exhibits and felt seen with many of the pieces, like sophomore art enthusiast Elise Williams.

“I felt like I was at the epicenter of Black creativity at its finest because the technical skills of the artists were on a professional level and exceeded expectations of what college students can create,” said Williams.

N.C. A&T student Richard Newkirk’s new art show is the first of many

The art was on the first and second floors of Dudley. On the second floor, you could find crochet art, paintings, and other pieces from different artists like Laila Rahman-Latta.

21-year-old Laila Rahman-Latta from Chicago, explains her art to be “Blackness in totality.” Her use of color in her “Soul Circuit” series expresses not only her childhood but the diaspora of Black people in society.

“I think a lot of the time we only see one version of what being Black is like, so with my series Soul Circuit, I really wanted to showcase the Black reality that I grew up in on the south side of Chicago,” expressed Rahman-Latta.

Art is a way that many use to express themselves, and the visual arts program at N.C. A&T can continue to provide a space for upcoming artists to display their pieces and speak on societal issues.

To attend events like this make sure to stay up to date with the visual arts program by going to their website.