N.C. A&T Lady Aggies Prepare for Postseason Run

The regular season for the North Carolina A&T Lady basketball team was filled with new accomplishments and historic achievements. The Lady Aggies capped off the regular season, winning some first-time player awards and a 19-10 record. They held a top-two spot in the conference throughout most of the season, but with a few late-season losses, they stumbled to the fourth seed in the upcoming Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament.

With their fourth-place regular season finish, the Aggies have also clinched a two-round bye. The Lady Aggies will suit up today, Friday, March 15th, against the Hofstra Pride.

When asked about their two-round bye, junior guard Jordyn Dorsey said, “Having a double bye was very important to us as far as recovery. Our bench isn’t that deep due to injuries, so it should help a great deal.”

As the regular season ended, the CAA announced their conference awards for the 2023-2024 season. Two of the Lady Aggies made all-conference teams: Jordyn Dorsey was named first-team all-conference, and senior guard Maleia Bracone was named the all-defensive team.

“I’m very grateful that my hard work throughout the season has been rewarded with such an honor,” said Dorsey about the accomplishment. “I definitely couldn’t have done it without my team.”

The Aggies started off hot early in conference play, going 8-2 in their first 10 conference matchups before dropping three of their last six to close out the regular season. “For the tournament, we want to focus on playing team basketball.” Dorsey said, “Dictating on defense is what got us in the position we are now, along with moving the ball and making sure we get high-percentage shots on the offensive end.”

The Lady Aggies are seeking to clinch their first CAA tournament title since joining the conference in 2022. With a conference title, they would clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, the 6th in school history and first since 2021. Though the Lady Aggies have made it to the big dance before, they have never won a game in the NCAA Tournament, and the team is determined to put an end to that streak this season.

“ It would be great to have all of our hard work end with a CAA Championship and a NCAA bid,” said Dorsey, “It has been a goal of mine and the program to always reach the postseason.”

The Lady Aggies will look to bring a CAA tournament championship back to A&T, and Aggie fans surely have a lot to be excited about this March. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 pm on Friday, March 15th, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.