U.S.+EPA+Press+Briefing+with+Administrator+Michael+S.+Regan

Administrator Michael S. Regan of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), held a virtual press briefing for collegiate journalists this past Monday, to announce EPA career opportunities available for students and recent graduates interested in protecting human health and the environment.

This press call was created for college reporters to get direct time with a member of President Biden’s cabinet to inform coverage on our campuses regarding the whole agency’s strategy to diversify and grow the environmental workforce.

Regan previously spoke at North Carolina A&T in September of 2023 with Vice President Kamala Harris, discussing issues ranging from climate change, reproductive freedom and student loans to gun violence and voting rights.

Background on Administrator Michael S. Regan

On March 11, 2021, Regan took the oath of office as the 16th Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, making history as the organization’s first Black man and second person of color.

Originating from Goldsboro, North Carolina, Administrator Regan became passionate about the environment while hunting, fishing, and exploring the state’s extensive lands, seas, and interior Coastal Plain with his father and grandparents.

Born into a family of public workers, Regan’s mother worked as a nurse for almost 30 years, while his father was a retired colonel in the North Carolina National Guard, a Vietnam veteran, and a former agricultural extension agent. He continued his parents’ legacy by pursuing a career in public service.

Before he was nominated administrator for EPA, Regan was the Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in North Carolina In his capacity as Secretary, he led the creation and execution of North Carolina’s ground-breaking strategy to combat climate change and moved the state toward a sustainable energy economy. Under his direction, the biggest coal ash cleanup in US history was accomplished. To better link environmental protection, community empowerment and social justice, he formed North Carolina’s first-ever Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

After starting his career with the U.S. EPA, Regan worked his way up to national program manager, where he was in charge of developing business and industry partnerships to create innovative solutions for addressing climate change, reducing air pollution and increasing energy efficiency.

Official Announcement of EPA Career and Internship Opportunities

Administrator Regan is the first administrator of the EPA to have graduated from a historically black college or university. Moreover, he attended N.C. A&T. He went on to George Washington University and graduated with a master’s degree in public administration.

During the briefing, Regan announced that there is so much impactful work to be done at the EPA, and students have the opportunity to do what they love while making a visible difference in people’s lives.

“There has never been a more critical moment to join our team,” Regan proclaimed.

Q&A with Administrator Michael S. Regan

With A&T having an established Middle College, in terms of long-term recruitment will the efforts to build upon this program start with high school seniors and continue throughout their undergraduate years?

Regan: We want to entice students, as young as possible, to participate in internships, co-ops, or any kind of learning engagements so that they can better learn about EPA and position themselves to be competitive for careers here in this agency.

As you know, A&T is a primarily focused engineering and agriculture institution. What message would you like for student journalists like myself to relay to students with concentrations in these majors, who are just wanting to get their foot in the door in the agriculture industry, but struggle to make it happen in a competitive industry on a competitive campus?

As student journalists, I believe you can go back to students on North Carolina Agricultural and State University’s campus and talk to every discipline and tell them we need folks who are focused on engineering, science, nursing, health, media, accounting, business majors, etc. When we think about what’s happening here at EPA, it covers every discipline you can imagine. It will require every discipline possible to tackle these very complex challenges that we face each and every day. To protect our planet from climate change, but also to ensure that everyone has clean air and clean water to drink. So, I’m really excited to say that if you are an agricultural major, or a science major, or an engineer, or someone who is focused on health, or maybe you’re interested in public policy, communications, or advocacy. We need all of those skill sets at EPA.

For more information about EPA visit, https://www.epa.gov/ and to apply visit, https://www.epa.gov/careers