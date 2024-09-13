Vice President Kamala Harris Energizes 22,000-Strong Crowd in Greensboro

Vice President Kamala Harris energized a crowd of over 22,000 supporters at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday, underscoring North Carolina’s critical role in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris’ visit came after she spoke to a crowd of 7,500 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte earlier that day.

During her speech, Harris highlighted the Biden administration’s achievements and laid out the challenges that remain, urging attendees to remain engaged and vote in the upcoming election. She focused on key issues such as economic development, healthcare, and climate change, drawing contrast between the current administration’s record and the policies of its opponents.

“The road to the White House goes through North Carolina,” Harris asserted.

Winning North Carolina is crucial for victory in the November election. In 2020, Donald Trump secured a narrow win in the state, and the last time a Democrat won the North Carolina popular vote was Barack Obama in 2008.

With the national debate between Harris and Trump taking place two days earlier, the vice president addressed her opponent directly.

“Someone who calls to remove the Constitution should never stand behind the seal of the United States,” Harris said. “Donald Trump is not fit to be president of this country.”

Her remarks were met with loud applause from the audience, reflecting the deep-seated concerns among Democrats about Trump’s candidacy.

The rally also featured local leaders and candidates who voiced their support for the Democratic agenda. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan took the stage to share her personal story and her reasons for backing Harris. Vaughn, who is a type-1 diabetic, highlighted the administration’s efforts to lower insulin prices as a key factor in her support.

“Vice President Kamala Harris has one client, the American people,” Vaughan said.

Following Vaughan’s speech, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who is running for governor, addressed the audience. Stein spoke about his vision for the state and his commitment to protecting reproductive rights.

“If elected, I will veto any further restrictions on reproductive rights in North Carolina,” Stein pledged.

The rally reached a high point with the appearance of Governor Roy Cooper, who received a standing ovation. Cooper praised Harris for her performance in the recent debate, noting its impact on voter perception.

“Trump defended dictators; she defended democracy,” Cooper said.

Harris’ visit to Greensboro is part of a broader strategy by the Harris-Walz campaign to focus on key battleground states. The rally reflected the campaign’s efforts to build momentum and consolidate support as the 2024 election approaches.

With North Carolina being a vital swing state, both Democratic and Republican campaigns are investing significant resources and energy into securing votes in the region.

In her closing remarks, Harris urged supporters to stay vigilant and proactive.

“We have made progress, but there is more work to be done,” she said. “Your voice, your vote, and your action are what will drive the change we need.”

As the rally came to an end, attendees left with a renewed sense of urgency and commitment to the upcoming election. Antonio Carey, a recent graduate of N.C. A&T attended the event.

“Overall I’d say that I have hope that the campaign can flip North Carolina. I liked how [Harris] mentioned the down-ballot races as well because they’re equally important as the presidential election,” Carey said. “This rally definitely inspired people just from what I saw leaving the coliseum. They had a sense of optimism that hasn’t been in politics since the Obama years frankly.”

The Harris-Walz campaign’s focus on North Carolina is part of their plan to win over undecided voters across the country and mobilize their base. With 53 days until Election Day, both parties are amping up their efforts to secure every possible vote in what has been considered the most pivotal state.