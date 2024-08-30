N.C. A&T Aggies fall in Season Opener against Wake Forest

For the first time in 20 years, the N.C. A&T Aggies traveled to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for the second time in the school’s history. Wake Forest won comfortably 42-3 the first time these two met in 2004.

Like in the first meeting, the Demon Deacons overwhelmed the Aggies, running away with the game and winning 45-13.

The question of the offseason was what quarterback head coach Vincent Brown was going to run out there for the first snaps of the season. The answer was sophomore quarterback Kevin White. The elusive quarterback was one of the better playmakers for the Aggies last year, leading them to their only win last year against Norfolk State.

Like shades of last year, the Aggies had a strong ground attack led by redshirt junior Kenji Christain. Christain ran for 121 yards on 16 carries and added a touchdown to tie the game late in the first quarter. Wesley Graves complimented Christain in the backfield, rushing for 70 yards.

Wake Forest scored the game’s first points after a seven-yard run by Demond Claiborne. Aggies responded with a touchdown run; running back Kenji Christain galloped 21 yards for the touchdown.

The Aggies drove the length of the field to tack on a 38-yard field goal, holding a slight lead in the middle of the second quarter. That lead didn’t last long due to a 24-yard catch and run from Donovan Greene taking back the lead 14-10. Wake Forest added a late field goal before halftime to take a 17-10 into halftime.

Wake Forest kicked off the second half by scoring early, adding to their halftime lead in the third quarter with a punt return for a touchdown and two touchdown passes, extending to a 28-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

After the first offensive drive in the second half, the Aggies turned to transfer quarterback Justin Fomby. He ended the game with 5/10 and 36 passing yards.

Kevin White ended his night with 116 passing yards, going 10/16. White, usually great with using his legs, was kept in the pocket and had negative rushing yards.

The Aggies were held scoreless in the second half until a 51-yard field goal put them on the board midway through the fourth quarter.

The Demon Deacons added to their 28-point lead late in the fourth quarter, punching in a two-yard touchdown run to extend to a 45-13 lead. The Aggies fall to 0-1 on the year and host an HBCU opponent next week, Winston-Salem State, for the year’s first home game.