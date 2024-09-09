N.C. A&T escapes with an overtime win over Winston-Salem State

Many have coined ‘The Battle of I-40’ as the matchup of N.C. A&T vs. Winston-Salem State and this year’s game was everything a football fan could ask for. Despite a solid second-half push from the Rams, the N.C. A&T Aggies pulled out a close overtime victory 27-20 in their first matchup with Winston-Salem State University in 14 years.

The game started fast, with the Rams picking off the Aggies on the first possession and using that momentum to turn their defense into offense, scoring quickly to go up 6-0 midway through the first quarter. The Aggies would answer however, putting together a long drive that led to a Kevin White touchdown run, placing the Aggies in front of the Rams 7-6.

The second quarter turned into a defensive slugfest from both teams. That was until the Aggies stretched their lead at the end of the first half thanks to a 52-yard field goal made by kicker Andrew Brown, tying a program record.

The Aggies would build on their lead early in the third when Kevin White connected with Laquan Veney for a five-yard touchdown pass to put the Aggies up 17-6.

The Rams would start to fight back with a touchdown to close out the third quarter and cut the deficit to 4 heading into the final quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, still holding a one-possession lead, the Aggies would drive the ball down the field, getting into position to kick another field goal to push their lead up to seven. Unfortunately for the Aggies, this field goal attempt wouldn’t have the same result as their first attempt, as Winston-Salem State could get a hand on it and block the field goal.

The Rams, fueled by this game-changing play, launched a relentless final drive of regulation. They advanced the ball down the field and scored on a quarterback run, seizing a 20-17 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

N.C. A&T would get the ball back with the chance to either win the game with a late-quarter touchdown or get close enough for kicker Andrew Brown to kick a game-tying field goal to send the game into overtime.

Two fourth-down conversions on the final drive helped the Aggies get into field goal range; a last-second timeout with just 6 seconds remaining gave the Aggies enough time for Andrew Brown to knock through a 31-yard field goal and send the game into overtime.

Due to NCAA overtime rules, the Aggies would receive the ball first and start their drive at the WSSU 25-yard line. Facing a critical third and one, junior running back Wesley Graves would find his way free for a 16-yard touchdown run to give the Aggies back the lead.

The Rams had an opportunity to answer the score by the Aggies and send the game into double overtime. The Rams moved the ball inside the five-yard line, but a defensive stop from the Aggies on fourth and goal helped A&T secure their first win of the season.