Where’s the authenticity? Why everyone’s playing it safe these days

Authenticity is on life support. Everywhere you look, it feels like the same outfits, same ideas, and same routines are being recycled on a loop. Originality? That seems to be a thing of the past. People used to embrace their unique quirks, but now it’s all about blending in, not standing out.

Take fashion, for example. A quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok, and it’s obvious. The flare skirts, sleek sneakers and monochromatic outfits — it’s like everyone’s shopping from the same look book. While trends have always existed, the level of conformity we’re seeing now is something else. It’s almost like there’s an unspoken agreement: wear what’s popular or risk looking out of place.

Remember when style was about self-expression? When you could tell something about a person by the way they dressed? These days, it’s harder to spot individuality. Social media has turned fashion into a game of copy-paste. The moment something goes viral, it’s in everyone’s closet within days. Sure, the outfits are “on trend,” but where’s the personal touch? Where’s the creativity? It’s like we’re afraid to take risks, scared to wear something that might not get a thumbs-up from the algorithm.

But this lack of authenticity goes beyond just clothing. It’s reflected in how we live our lives. There’s a noticeable shift in how people approach their thoughts, behaviors, and even their opinions. Instead of going against the grain, many are just going with the flow, choosing what’s comfortable, safe, and most importantly–widely accepted.

Social media has a lot to do with it. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have trained us to seek approval in the form of likes, comments and follows. The more we curate our lives to fit what’s trending, the more we get rewarded. But that reward comes at a cost. We’re no longer living for ourselves — we’re living for the validation of others.

The idea of being “authentic” is still thrown around constantly, but these days, it’s become a buzzword, stripped of its true meaning. Everyone wants to be seen as real, but few are actually willing to show their unfiltered selves. Brands push “authenticity” campaigns, influencers post “candid” moments — yet all of it feels manufactured. It’s authenticity with a filter.

What’s ironic is that in the quest to fit in, we’ve lost the very thing that makes us interesting: our differences. Originality isn’t just about what you wear; it’s about how you think, how you act, and how you show up in the world. By constantly following trends and chasing approval, we’ve become copies of each other. We’re scared to make mistakes, scared to be criticized, and most of all, scared to be different.

But what if being different is exactly what we need? True authenticity — the kind that’s raw and sometimes uncomfortable — is what drives innovation, creativity and change. It’s not always easy, but it’s necessary. If we keep playing it safe, we risk losing the very thing that makes us human: the courage to be ourselves.