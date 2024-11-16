N.C A&T unpacks the challenges of being Black in society with open dialogue at event

In the Black community, wellness-related conversations have been ignored. Students at N.C. A&T worked to break down the stigma associated with issues that affect young Black women and men.

A&T’s Office of New Student Programs hosted the Kings Talk and Queens Talk events on Nov. 1. The events were held in Frye Hall and Proctor Hall and were organized as an opportunity for open dialogue amongst students.

Student panelists answered questions posed by moderators which related to mental health, professional development and life challenges faced by Black people in society.

Darnell Payne, a junior finance student moderated the Kings Talk event. Payne believes the event was crucial, especially at A&T.

“A lot of men keep everything to themselves, so just ensuring and emphasizing that it’s okay to be not okay and seek help [was our focus],” Payne said.

The men’s discussion allowed men to talk freely about society’s false narratives of Black men. N.C. A&T’s student population is 63% female and 37% male, according to U.S News & World Report. Payne believes the gender ratio influences Black men to not be their authentic selves.

“We have to show off, we have the Aggie men stereotype and the other stereotypes and it really just puts a chip on our shoulder,” said Payne.

The Queens Talk tackled similar conversations about authenticity. Young women discussed what it means to be a Black woman at an HBCU and stigmas they face everyday.

Kennedi Vereen is an Aggie Success Leader (ASL) who helped organize the event.

“We wanted students to know that this office and ASLs are a safe space and a safe outlet for them to come to,” said Vereen.

Both rooms were safe spaces for casual conversation. Students were able to speak freely about any topic they wanted guidance on. One of the men’s discussions was about self doubt and belonging in college.

Tyrese Gardner, a junior business IT student volunteered on the men’s panel to share his experience with finding a community.

“Experiencing imposter syndrome as a college student is real,” said Gardner. “There are times when I’ve felt I haven’t earned my place in certain spaces.”

In spite of the obstacles faced by Gardner and other participants at the Kings Talk, the men have hope for the future.

“With the challenges that lie ahead, especially under political shifts, Black men need to stay spiritually grounded and mentally prepared,” said Gardner. “Creating safe spaces for men to discuss mental health is a powerful, positive step forward.”

Black women are looking to the future as well. The Queen’s talk showed there will always be spaces where Black women can convene and be heard.

“Most [Black women] are going to be a girl’s girl, most of us are going to want to be supportive and uplift one another,” said Vereen.

The NSP office hopes to expand King’s Talk and Queen’s Talk with more involvement from the campus community. This year, nearly 40 students participated in the talks.

The organization hopes more students come out in the future to have conversations that reinforce community, togetherness and uplift.