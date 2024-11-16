From classroom to courtroom: How Cortney Edwards is bridging the gap between education and practical legal experience

Cortney Edwards exemplifies dedication and resilience in the field of criminal justice, as her unwavering commitment to legal advocacy and academic excellence is prominent.

Edwards serves as a professor at N.C. A&T and a paralegal for Steel Law Firm.

While Edwards has worked closely with attorney Brian Steel for eight years, she did not get started as a paralegal. Her introduction to the criminal justice field began at Alabama State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree. From there, she went on to earn her Master’s in criminal justice with a specialization in quantitative research from Norfolk State University.

In 2016, she landed her current job as a paralegal at Steel Law Firm in Atlanta, Georgia. Comfortable with her new career and planning on attending law school, Edwards was offered her dream job as a professor at A&T. She currently teaches four courses in the Criminal Justice department at A&T.

As a paralegal Edward serves as the right hand man to Steel as her job description is extensive.

“ I file every motion, I file it, every brief that was filed with the appellate courts,” Edwards said.“Of course, Brian is the lawyer and I am the person that does all of the work behind the scenes, and he is the face of the case”.

However, Edwards normal work flow took a turn on May 9, 2022, when Jeffrey Williams better known as Young Thug was apprehended on a 56-count indictment. The state of Georgia began a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case against him. Edwards recalls that time as a day she would never forget.

During the 2 and a half year case, Edwards worked both her jobs as a professor and a paralegal. Balancing the responsibility of educating the future generation and running background operations for a celebrity case, she says it was her students that got her through.

“It was exhausting. I’ll say that. It was exhausting, but it was rewarding,” said Edwards. “The professor part made it all worthwhile because my students were so in tune with what was going on. They were so supportive of me and I’m so grateful for all my students.”

Christopher Abraham, a criminal justice student from Charlotte, North Carolina has taken multiple courses by Edwards and does nothing but sing her praises.

“Ms. Edwards is the nicest professor I’ve ever had. You can tell she genuinely cares about her students,” said Abraham.“Her character, love for what she does and experience really shines through in her courses.”

Edwards is a pillar, not only the courtroom and classroom but her work can be followed through Coffee With Cort, her own podcast as well as Corts In Session LLC, which is her paralegal servicing company.