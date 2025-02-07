Blockbuster NBA Trade: Luka Dončić Joins Lakers, Anthony Davis Heads to Mavericks

One of the most shocking trades in NBA history went down early morning Feb. 2, MVP candidate Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks was traded in a package deal to the Los Angeles Lakers. In return, Dallas acquired 10-time all-star Anthony Davis.

The superstar swap was part of a three-team trade that also included the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks received Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick. The Lakers received Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Mavericks’ 2025 second-round pick, and the Los Angeles Clippers 2025 second-round pick.

Nico Harrison, general manager of the Mavericks, had to address the questions and concerns after trading their 25-year-old superstar.

“We really feel that defense wins championships,” Harrison said. “And we think the players that we’re bringing in add to the culture, which is important to what J-Kidd and I have been building here from day one.”

Davis, 31, has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Teams five times during his career, including the 2023-24 season.

Dončić has not played since late December due to a calf strain. According to an ESPN report, Dončić weighed over 260 pounds while inactive which frustrated Harrison after having already missed over half of the season. Harrison’s concerns about Dončić’s conditioning in addition to an upcoming contract extension worth up to $345M over five years was enough for Harrison to open trade talks.

During Harrison’s discussions with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, no one in either organization was informed about any potential trades. The coaches, staff, and players, including Dončić and Davis, were not informed of a trade being put together until a few minutes before it was official. Pelinka was the only person who Harrison had offered a trade involving Dončić.

Even Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations for the Jazz had no idea that Dončić and Davis were part of the trade until about an hour before the deal was done according to ESPN. Ainge being a former player and executive for the Boston Celtics, rivals of the Lakers, has made some speculate that Ainge was kept in the dark on purpose.

Davis will team up with Kyrie Irving, 32, and a Mavericks team that was just in the Finals last season. With two aging superstars, the Mavericks organization is focused on winning now.

“He fits right along with our timeframe to win now and win in the future,” Harrison said. “The future to me is three to four years from now. The future 10 years from now, I don’t know.”

Dončić, last year’s leading scorer, will join LeBron James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, in Los Angeles. James, 40, expected to retire in the next two years has left the Lakers searching for the next face of their franchise. Dončić will fill that role as well as help make the Lakers championship contenders in James’ final years.

“I think Luka Dončić joining forces with the Los Angeles Lakers is a siesmic event in NBA history,” Pelinka said. “[We] have a 25-year-old global superstar that is going to get on the stage of the most popular and influential basketball brand on the globe.”

ESPN has announced they will air the Lakers-Pacers game on Saturday, Feb. 8 “in anticipation of Luka’s debut.” Davis is also expected to make his debut with the Mavericks on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

In addition to adding Dončić, the Lakers also brought in Mark Williams, a 7-foot center from the Charlotte Hornets. In exchange, the Hornets received the Lakers 2024 first round pick Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first round pick, and a pick swap. Williams, who is averaging 15.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game, gives the Lakers much needed size after trading away Davis.

ESPN BET has updated their championship odds because of the trade. The Lakers before the trade were at +4000 (a $100 bet wins $4000) which has changed to +1600. The Mavericks before the trade were at +2500, which has changed to +3300.