How Leon Thomas is Taking Over the R&B Scene

Do you enjoy listening to soulful R&B and rock music? Well if you do then there is an artist you should definitely start listening to who is Leon Thomas.

The singer’s music is on a high rise because of his recent album “Mutt” which has become a huge success. Although he is now becoming more recognized for his talent he was always working to become a star.

Thomas, born in Brooklyn is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. His love for music was inspired by his mother who was a singer and step-father who was a guitarist.

One of the most popular performers in the entertainment industry today is actor and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Leon Thomas.

In the past, Thomas was well known for his role as Andre Harris, on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.”

Before “Victorious” he was also featured as himself in the Nickelodeon show “True Jackson, VP” and ”ICarly” as Harper making appearances between the two shows.

Harris has always extruded talent even at ten years old when he performed in his first Broadway show playing Young Simba of The Lion King. He has also provided the singing voice for the voice of Tyrone on the Nick Jr. series “The Backyardigans.”

At the age of 13, he signed his first record label deal with Columbia Records as a member of the production duo called the Rascals.

He has also earned a Grammy award for the nomination of best rap song for co-writing “Gold Roses” by Rick Ross. Then winning another Grammy for his contribution to the song “Snooze” by SZA. The singer also worked with the star Drake in numerous songs “Pipe Down”, “Love All”, and “In the Bible.”

For the debut of his solo career, he dropped his first mixtape in 2012 called Metro Hearts. Then leading into 2018 he released his EP called Genesis which showcased his soulful creativity.

Former kinesiology student Taylen Cheely stated, “I like his song Crash and Burn because it’s very slow and not like a lot of music nowadays. I feel like we can all relate to it. This song should make other people feel good and happy because his music is very soulful and rich to the ears.”

Without a doubt, Thomas is a lyrical genius. He has also worked with many celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Drake, Young Thug -, Ty Dolla Sign, J. Cole, etc. So far he has released two albums which are Electric Dust and Mutt.

Recent social work Aggie graduate, Jayla Bryanna-also listens to Leon Thomas. She enjoys listening to his Mutt album and says “He is a one-of-a-kind artist. I remember watching him on Nickelodeon but I think now he is definitely getting the recognition he deserves-You don’t really see a lot of artists now who are actually talented and can make quality music. I can’t wait to see him flourish.”

It’s clear that Thomas is known on campus here at A & T State University but his music reaches an even wider audience all across the world in different countries and continents.

The Mutt album has over 40,000,000 streams on Spotify since its release on August 9th, 2024. It is obvious that millions of people also enjoy this album all over the world such as Africa, Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.