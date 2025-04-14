Keeping up with Crumbl: The Kardashians collab with Crumbl for their own cookies

One of the most famous families in reality television has collaborated with the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies. The store, known for its weekly rotation of unique flavors, partnered with the Kardashian-Jenner clan to debut their own signature treats. A personalized box in Crumbl’s signature beige, featuring each sister’s name on the side, complements the curated flavors.

Starting with the head of the family, “momager” Kris Jenner introduces Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake — a yellow cake cookie layered with chocolate glaze, topped with fudge frosting and chocolate curls.

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister and founder of the wellness brand Lemme, selected a flourless chocolate cake. The option caters to those who are health-conscious or have allergies, as it contains no gluten or refined sugar. The chocolate cookie is topped with dark chocolate glaze and fresh raspberries. While labeled as gluten-friendly, Crumbl notes that cross-contamination is possible due to its open kitchen.

Kim Kardashian’s cookie reflects her famously neutral aesthetic. Her beige and white snickerdoodle crumb cake cookie features a snickerdoodle base topped with white chocolate and cinnamon streusel. A fun twist on a Crumbl classic, the rich white chocolate pairs well with the warm bite of cinnamon. According to Crumbl’s website, the cookie has a rating of 4.51 stars.

Khloé Kardashian, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, opted for a cookies and cream skillet cookie. A familiar favorite for Crumbl fans, it has a dark chocolate base packed with cookies and cream pieces (Oreos), topped with two scoops of vanilla bean cookies and cream mousse and a chocolate ganache drizzle.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner chose a cookie dough cupcake cookie. The brown sugar-based cookie includes semi-sweet chocolate chips and is topped with cookie dough buttercream, crumbled cookie pieces and Crumbl’s signature cookie dough bite in the center. Kendall’s cookie is a top seller, with a 4.47-star rating and more than 18,000 reviews. At the Lawndale store in Greensboro, North Carolina, it’s the No. 1 best-seller.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister, showcases her signature pink style with a pink confetti sugar cookie. The vanilla sugar cookie is rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with a pink cake batter buttercream frosting. Kylie’s cookie holds a 4.41-star rating and is a fan favorite for its alignment with Crumbl’s vibrant brand.

Food reviewers on platforms such as TikTok have shared their takes on the collection. A common consensus both online and in stores is that Kourtney’s “everything-free” cookie is the least popular of the bunch. Despite her long-standing commitment to clean eating, customers find the flavor polarizing. Made with dark cocoa powder and applesauce, the cookie has a sharp bite and a tart aftertaste. Though it’s the healthiest offering of the week, it still clocks in at 840 calories. As some reviewers put it: if you’re going to indulge in a Crumbl cookie, you might as well go all in.

For loyal fans, each cookie reflects the personality and aesthetic of the sister it represents. Taste is subjective, of course — but in my opinion, Khloé’s cookies and cream skillet is the standout. I can’t quite get behind the cookie dough-on-cookie concept, and I found it a bit basic. Kris’s cookie is the most underrated, while Kylie’s is easily the prettiest.

To try the flavors yourself, visit your local Crumbl Cookies location or go to www.crumblcookies.com.