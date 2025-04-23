N.C. A&T host Inaugural Black Sports Writers Hall of Fame

African Americans have been making an impact in the world of sports since sports were created — breaking barriers, integrating leagues, setting records and recording it all from press boxes across the globe. Despite these accomplishments, there hasn’t always been enough recognition or accolades to show for it.

North Carolina A&T was handpicked to host the first induction of members to the Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame at the Deese Ballroom on April 12. Black sportswriters from across the country gathered to show their appreciation and respect for what these three icons have done for others in the industry.

A&T Professor David Squires introduced the idea of hosting the event at N.C. A&T to sportswriter Rob Parker, after Parker spoke to students during a masterclass. Squires has played a major role in the growth of the journalism department since coming in as a professor in 2015.

“After we invited Rob down to do the masterclass, he was impressed,” Squires said. “When he got here and met our students and saw our facilities… and having a person right here on the ground. That played a big role towards North Carolina A&T being the site [of the Hall of Fame].”

Black sportswriters have covered professional sports leagues since Black athletes started to break into lineups in the 1940s. Wendell Smith, Sam Lacy, Thom Greer, Larry Whiteside, Bryan Burwell and Ralph Wiley were the “Original Six” who pioneered and broke barriers for African Americans in sports journalism, showing courage in doing what few imagined possible.

Parker wanted to recognize Black sportswriters who left a legacy and were trailblazers in the field. The “Original Six” are no longer with us, but Claire Smith, William “Bill” C. Rhoden and Michael Wilbon are — and their groundbreaking work earned them selection as the first three inductees into the Hall of Fame. Each inductee received a Hall of Fame plaque and a framed photo of all honorees.

“If I were to handpick them, all three would be my first pick,” Parker said. “We had more than 33 voters, and they had to get 75 percent of the vote. All three got 75 percent of the vote. The writers got it right. They knew these were the top three Black sportswriters in the country. I am thrilled they all got in, because Bill, Claire and Mike are just the crème de la crème.”

Claire Smith has been a trailblazer not only for Black sportswriters but for women in sports journalism. She was the first woman to be a beat writer for an MLB team while working for The Hartford Courant in the 1980s, covering the New York Yankees. She was also the first woman assigned to cover an MLB team from the clubhouse.

Rhoden is a legend in his own right. He spent the majority of his journalism career as a columnist for The New York Times from 1983 to 2016. He now writes for ESPN’s Andscape, covering the intersections of sports, race, culture and historically Black colleges and universities.

ESPN also honored Rhoden by launching a fellowship in his name. The program selects HBCU student journalists and provides them with comprehensive journalism training. This prestigious fellowship was established in 2017 and has already awarded numerous students to North Carolina A&T. Currently Gabrielle Heyward, a senior studying journalism, is a Rhoden Fellow.

Michael Wilbon is best known as co-host of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption and as a regular contributor on NBA Countdown. Before his television success, Wilbon spent 30 years at The Washington Post, covering national and local sports. Wilbon has been inducted into multiple Hall of Fames and received multiple awards throughout his career, but he says this one feels different.

“It’s fulfilling, it’s emotional and it’s humbling,” Wilbon said. “I can’t think of a greater honor and I’m fortunate to be in several Halls of Fame but this feels different and it should.”

Parker wants this to be an annual event, growing the Hall of Fame and continuing recognizing the Black sportswriters who have left their legacy.