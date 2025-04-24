Tailored, Timeless, and Totally Black: Your 2025 Met Gala Preview

The 2025 Met Gala will be held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Widely celebrated as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the annual fundraising event supports the museum’s costume institute whilst drawing attention for its star-studded guest list and high-concept themes. The exhibition is curated by scholar Monica L. Miller, whose work has influenced the conversation around Black dandyism.

Aliya Kirkpatrick, a sophomore automotive engineering major, explained why she thinks it’s important to spotlight Black style and identity at an event like the Met Gala.

“Because the Met Gala was created to spotlight the white community, which has oppressed the black community over the years. The black community had their identity and style taken away from them and to be considered “ghetto,” but [as] soon as the white community does it, it’s a trend, which leads to no credit to the origin. So, I think it’s important to spotlight Black Style and identity at an event like the Met Gala to give credit to where it is due,” Kirkpatrick said.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” explores how fashion and self-expression have shaped Black style, focusing on the bold, individual look known as dandyism.

The theme centers around Black dandy, a cultural figure whose confidence, polished style, and elegance challenged the stereotypes and traditional norms of masculinity and Black self-expression.

Tatihana Powell, a sophomore criminal justice major, shared her thoughts on why she thinks fashion like dandyism is important in shaping identity, especially in Black communities.

“I think fashion is a way to express yourself and truly be you without having to worry about judgement. Fashion in the Black community is more than just clothes. It helps people show who they are and where they come from. It’s a way to be proud of our culture and stand out without saying a word,” Powell said. “From colorful prints to cool streetwear, fashion shows our history, creativity, and strength. It brings people together and helps us be ourselves, celebrate our roots, and share our style with the world in a powerful way.”

In alignment with this year’s theme, the official dress code for the evening will be “Tailored for You,” encouraging guests to present their own interpretations of the dandy aesthetic while allowing space for a modern reinvention that reflects individuality through slick, tailored fashion.

The Met Gala will be co-chaired by a powerful mix of creativity and talent: actor Colman Domingo, musician and designer Pharrell Williams, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper and style icon A$AP Rocky, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. NBA star LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.

A dynamic mix of celebrities from across sports, fashion, music, film, and the arts are anticipated to attend.

Representing the world of film and television are stars such as Regina King, Ayo Edibiri, and Yara Shahidi. In music, talents like Andreé 3000, Usher, Doechii, Janelle Monáe, and Jon Batiste are set to make an appearance on the red carpet. Standout sports stars will be in attendance, such as Simone Biles, Sha’ Carri Richardson, and Angel Reese. The fashion world will be represented by figures like Grace Wales Bonner, Olivier Rousteing, and Dapper Dan.

Ca’lel Simmons, a sophomore physics major, expressed his excitement on who he was anxious to see at this year’s Met Gala and why.

“I have to say Andreé [3000] because he has always been an important figure in the hip-hop genre. But with the release of his most recent album–which was a huge change from what he’s put out previously–I’m excited to see how he expresses himself in this new age he is in.”

The Met Gala will continue its legacy of blending high fashion with cultural significance, not only celebrating what people wear—but what those choices say about identity, heritage, and the power of personal style.