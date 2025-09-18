“Who are you? I’m HIM”: Film preview

Jordan Peele, producer and director best known for his horror and social thriller films Get Out and Us, has teamed up with director Justin Tipping, producers Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson under Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions on the upcoming horror film HIM.

HIM is a psychological horror film about a rising football star who is taken under the wings of a legendary quarterback. Together, they go on an intense journey to discover what they will risk to earn fame and power.

Seasoned actor Marlon Wayans plays Isiah White while emerging talent, Tyriq Withers plays Cameron Cade.

Although Withers is a newer face in the film industry, he recently appeared in the 2025 reboot of the 1997 hit slasher, I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER.

Premiering in theaters Friday, Sept. 19, the film is expected to be released on streaming platforms at a later date.

The trailer for HIM has been released, and Alexis Spence, a junior physics student, shared her gut reaction to what she saw.

“My immediate reaction is disgust and discomfort. The brutality in that trailer—the blood, the gore—I get it, it’s entertaining,” she says.

The film’s Motion Picture Rating is rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual material, nudity and some drug use.

“Watching people have psychological destruction of themselves, especially within the context of African American suffrage…and professional athletes [having] to push themselves to their physical limits for the sake of a paycheck is terrifying…it’s just completely unnerving and uncomfortable,” Spence added.

Black-centered horror has been on the rise in recent years. Jordan Peele has helped redefine the genre by tying real-world issues into terrifying stories.

This film looks like it will continue the pattern, focusing on the dark side of popularity, race, and athleticism.

Jakobi Woods, a senior marketing student, with an understanding of Peele’s reputation in horror, expresses his expectations that he has for the film.

“I have a neutral expectation for the film. Either I’m going to be amazed after watching it or I will be confused,” Woods said.

“Peele typically has an interesting way of inserting hidden messages beyond the surface level. I’m interested to see how the movie plays out and if I will immediately catch on to those hidden themes,” he said.

The trailer hints at a complex relationship between mentor and mentee. It raises questions about sacrifice, power, and how far someone is willing to go to be great in the eyes of others.

With Peele’s production and Tipping’s direction, what will be in store remains a mystery. Peele and Tipping both incorporate tense suspense along with comedic relief while still addressing societal problems, their collaboration of creative visions will determine how HIM will be crafted.

Peele has not shied away from making people think about his films once they’ve watched them.

Breanna Robinson, a junior physics engineering student, doesn’t think HIM will be the exception either.

“I think this will be a think piece just because of how Jordan Peele puts very controversial topics in his plots. [How] Black men are treated in football needs to be talked about more,” Robinson said.

She continued to say, “Jordan Peele being a director, he always thinks of topics that need to be talked about in all of his films. Even watching the trailer, this gives it a perfect Black horror spotlight to talk about how Black people are treated in sports, especially football.”

HIM has the makings to be a movie filled with social commentary, since Peele is not known to shy away from discussing hard subjects in his work.

Does the film properly address what young men are willing to sacrifice for fame and notoriety? Go watch HIM this weekend to find out.