Aggies, Eagles Set for Rivalry Clash in Battle of Momentum

This weekend’s return of the Aggie Eagle Classic between North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T will revive their intense rivalry and have more significance than mere bragging rights. The Aggies may have their hands full following their tight-knit double overtime win last weekend compared to NCCU who coasted to a 49-19 victory.

The Aggies enter the game hoping to turn around the season after a stunning 33–30 double overtime victory over Hampton that stopped a 12-game losing streak that started in September 2024.

N.C. A&T’s head coach Shawn Gibbs was delighted to see the joy of the team following the win.

“…they haven’t won in a long … a lot of people doubted them. But they don’t give up,” said Gibbs.

Senior running back Wesley Graves finished with 87 yards on 18 carries, scored the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime. The triumph was a statement of perseverance, not just a place in the rankings for a program that desperately needed a boost.

In contrast, North Carolina Central easily found its rhythm in a decisive victory over Fayetteville State last week, winning 49–19. The Eagles’ passing attack lit up the field as they amassed almost 500 yards of total offense, including 398 yards in the air. Central reminded supporters why they have been among the MEAC’s most dangerous teams in previous years with their defense generating timely stops and their receivers firing.

The Aggies will likely use their running game to match Central’s explosive offense to regain control of the tempo. In order to win consecutive games, A&T will have to keep up drives and finish possessions in the red zone.

Central’s goal, however, will be to harass A&T’s secondary and extend the field. The Aggies, who have always struggled at this position, will have to play catch-up if the Eagles’ quarterback and wide receivers can establish early success. The difference may lie in Central’s ability to eliminate Graves and reduce the Aggies to a one-dimensional offense.

“We showed growth with key defensive stops and late offensive rhythm, but now it’s about consistency—cleaning up penalties, finishing drives, and matching the energy of this rivalry.” said Irving Lewis, a senior at A&T.

The key factor will probably be defensive performance. Whether it is increasing pressure or tightening coverage against a deep receiving corps, A&T needs to figure out how to stop Central’s passing offense. In order to prevent turnovers, Central must block running lanes and make the Aggies commit clear passing downs. Additionally, turnovers frequently determine the outcome of rivalry games.

Another level of intrigue is added by the intangibles. The Aggie-Eagle rivalry is intensely emotional, with both fan bases crammed into stadiums and athletes fully conscious of the implications. Unexpected heroes, like a timely interception, a strong fourth-quarter drive, or a special teams return, frequently make the difference in rivalry games because momentum can shift very quickly. . Changes in coaching strategies, particularly after halftime, will also have a significant impact on the result.

Alumni are tired of losing and ready for a change at A&T. Prime examples are alumni such as Aniyah Beck.

“Everyone knows the history of this rival. I attended A&T for three years and Central beat us every year. I believe this win will gain the trust back from the fans. It won’t be an easy match however, if the Aggies go into this game trusting one another and their coaching staff we will reclaim the title,”said Beck.

Building momentum after an extended period of disappointment is the goal for A&T. For Central, the goal is to demonstrate that their offensive firepower can defeat even their most dangerous opponent. The game on Saturday is more than just an ordinary regular-season matchup since pride, history, and postseason consequences are all on the line.

The real drama will be in the little things, including turnover battles, red zone efficiency, and third-down conversions, even though fireworks are anticipated at kickoff. The A&T vs. Central game on September 20th and 4 p.m. has all the makings of a classic, and since both teams are still motivated by their most recent performances.