History repeats itself in a blowout Aggie defeat

Despite last week’s victory against Hampton, N.C. A&T’s football team suffered a loss to North Carolina Central University (NCCU), by exactly 42 points for the second year in a row. This year the Aggies fell 62-20 while last year they lost 66-24.

The Aggie Eagle classic represents a century of rivalry between the Aggies and the Eagles according to ncatsualumni.org.

Annually, this match up guarantees a packed out stadium regardless of who the winner is. While A&T has the advantage historically against NCCU, that had nothing to do with the events on the field Saturday.

NCCU’s senior running back, Chris Mosley, stole the show, recording five total touchdowns. Three came rushing while the other two were receptions. The Eagle’s offense moved up and down the field with ease due to the leadership of senior quarter back, Walker Harris.

Harris carved up the Aggie defense with 380 passing yards contributing heavily to NCCU’s 765 yards of total offense. Their efficiency gave N.C. A&T’s head coach, Shawn Gibbs, an experience he’d never experienced before.

“I’ve never been a part of 765 yards of total offense … that’s embarrassing,” said Gibbs.

Coach Gibbs gave credit where it was due however, he still believes most of A&T’s struggles come from the Aggies beating themselves. A valid concern considering the largest public HBCU suffered two safety’s before the first quarter came to a close.

In addition to that, the Aggies struggled offensively. In most circumstances, A&T finds success running the ball. However, that wasn’t the case today, the Aggies ran for a total of 42 yards which paled in comparison to the Eagles.#9

The Aggie passing game had more success in comparison to the running game putting together 252 passing yards.

Sophomore quarterback, Kevin White who recently returned from injury, was responsible for 232 of those yards. Unfortunately, White had an uncomfortable looking fall late in the game and as a result, junior quarterback, Noah Sanders, finished off the game.

The largest public HBCU struggled in this year’s Aggie Eagle classic. Their primary offensive weapons were cut off and their defense was trampled leaving a bad taste in the mouths of players, fans, and alumni; however, all hope may not be lost.

“This team is my responsibility, we got to get it fixed and I will get it fixed,” said Gibbs.