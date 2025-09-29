Women’s Tennis achieve historic wins in fall tournament

After overcoming the struggles of the spring season, the Aggies etched their names into the history books at their recent UNC Greensboro Fall Tournament.

The Aggies defeated the Davidson Wildcats 4-2 and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 4-3. Those wins mark the first time that A&T has ever defeated either of those programs.

Coming off those strong wins, the team is eager to continue their streak. Sophomore Tabeth Tadoum made an immediate impact after recovering from an ACL injury that caused her to miss the entirety of the season. She was brought back into the lineup and won matches against both programs.

“Coming off that win, it gives us a confidence boost as a team… “We know our abilities, so let’s show them,” said Tadoum.

Tadoum gave some insight on how she has been recovering from her injury as well.

“It hasn’t been easy to come back… I know that my level is there; I just have to be patient with myself,” said Tadoum.

Tadoum’s teammates also expressed how seeing her bounce back from injury motivates them to new heights. Freshman Valeriia Fomenko expressed that seeing her back after injury made her and the team feel better.

“Even with the disadvantages, she was able to win a lot of games. She is doing a great job, and she has something to show us all,” said Fomenko.

Another freshman, Flavia Villegas, also applauded her teammate’s speedy recovery and her ability to return to play.

“It is not easy coming back after a year and a half. She went straight to it, and we are really proud of her cause it was hard,” said Villegas.

Despite numerous injuries and roster changes in previous seasons, the team is entering this season healthy and prepared to compete. The Aggies went 9-10 in 2025 with a limited number of players, showing the competitive edge the team holds.

Villegas can already see the difference between this season and last season.

“We realized even with five girls we were almost there and could have beat good universities … Now that we have a full team and everyone’s playing good, it’s been great.”

They are now gearing up for their next set of games. Their practice and play show how much they lean on one another to get better.

“They’re my motivation; they’re the reason that I’m back here,” said Tadoum.

With the return of their full roster and improvements made going into the new season, the program expects to continue to rise. The lady Aggies shared a common goal when it came to what they wanted to achieve during the season.

“Championship—that is the main goal—and to continue making history as a program,” said Tadoum.

The Aggies are now preparing for their upcoming Carolina Regionals Tournament in Chapel Hill from Oct. 16 to 21st.