Ekaterina Prokhorova continues to shatter N.C. A&T records

Ekaterina Prokhorova is the first golfer in N.C. A&T history to earn the Coastal Athletic Association’s (CAA) Women’s Golfer of the Week award twice in a row. Her achievement establishes her as a dominant force in collegiate women’s golf and demonstrates not only her exceptional talent but also her perseverance and consistency on the course.

Prokhorova’s standout play at the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational kicked off her path to making school history. Her dominant performance not only set her apart from the competition but also established her as one of the rising stars in North Carolina A&T’s golf program. By winning the tournament in commanding fashion, she laid the foundation for a season filled with record-breaking achievements and consistent top finishes, proving that her success was no fluke but the start of a historic run.

She won the event by a huge margin 18 shots ahead of the competition, proving she could outplay some of the toughest teams in the conference. Her total score of 202 over three rounds set a new record for the North Carolina A&T women’s golf program.This win wasn’t just a one-time success. It was her third straight top-five finish, showing she’s one of the most consistent players at the college level.

She kept that momentum going at the Elon Invitational, held at the tough Alamance Country Club. Even on a difficult course that tested every part of her game, she tied for fourth place with a score slightly better than par over three rounds.

Prokhorova’s two consecutive outstanding performances earned her the title of CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week, something no other A&T player has ever done. This honor is significant for the North Carolina A&T women’s golf program as well as for the individual.In addition to earning her individual honors, her consistent development, careful planning, and calculated approach to every competition have raised the team’s level of performance.

In the future, Prokhorova’s accomplishments indicate that she will likely continue to break records and reach new goals, enhancing her reputation as one of the most successful golfers in the program’s history.

She got off to a strong start at the Elon Invitational, leading early after playing really well on her first eight holes. She stayed ahead through most of the round, but slipped a little at the end by adding a couple of extra strokes on her last few holes. So far this season, she has played 108 holes and is a total of 15 shots better than par, with an overall score of 414.

She won CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week for the first time, breaking five program records and tying another.This recognition highlighted not only her individual talent but also the growing strength of A&T’s women’s golf program. Her achievements put her name alongside some of the best players in the conference and showed that she has the potential to compete at an even higher level. By setting new benchmarks for scoring and consistency, she has raised the standard for future Aggie golfers and brought national attention to the program.

She and the Aggies will return to action on September 29–30 at the College of Charleston’s Tot Hill Farm Invitational, which will take place at the Tot Hill Farm course in Asheboro, North Carolina.