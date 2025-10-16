Despite 9-0 start, turnovers crush hopes of GHOE victory

Two fumbles cost N.C. A&T a game’s worth of momentum in their homecoming matchup against the Bulldogs of South Carolina State University. The Aggies made significant improvements, but the Bulldogs took advantage of their mistakes.

This game marks A&T’s third GHOE loss since 2022 and yet another game the Aggies have seemingly given away. Their record falls to 1-6 overall this season.

Andrew Brown kept A&T afloat, making three field goals, including a record-breaking 55-yard kick. However, S.C. State began to score, and victory grew further from A&T’s grasp.

A&T’s head coach Shawn Gibbs was frustrated with the loss because he saw A&T stumble over the familiar issues.

“The same stuff keeps rearing its ugly head,” said Gibbs.

Turnovers haunted the Aggies, costing them 15 points. Giving up big plays was another issue for the Aggies, but they improved in that area against the Bulldogs.

The Aggie defense averaged 43 points given up to opponents coming into their homecoming game and only allowed the Bulldogs 22.

The culture is slowly shifting for the Aggies, although it hasn’t translated to the scoreboard yet. Leaders like junior receiver Elijah Kennedy and senior running back Wesley Graves continuously inspire the Aggies.

Graves led all running backs in rushing, with 72 yards coming in a timely fashion to build momentum for A&T. While Kennedy combined kick and punt returns for 74 yards, consistently reviving hope for the Aggies.

“They’re what I would call the spark plugs of our team. You know you can count on those guys,” said Gibbs.

N.C. A&T will face off against Campbell University next on Oct. 25 in Truist Stadium at 1p.m.