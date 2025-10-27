Kennedy’s Record-Breaking Heroics Stun Campbell

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elijah Kennedy turned a tense defensive battle into an instant classic with two electrifying returns in the final minutes of N.C. A&T’s game against Campbell University. Kennedy’s performance propelled N.C. A&T to a 28-24 comeback victory on Saturday at Truist Stadium.

Trailing 21-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Aggies (2-6) appeared to be on the brink of another loss. Sophomore quarterback Kevin White’s three-yard rushing touchdown with 8:14 left cut the deficit to seven and shifted momentum back to the Aggies.

Moments later, Kennedy broke free for a program record 96-yard punt return touchdown to tie the game at 21-21, only for Campbell’s Alex Crabb to reclaim the lead with a field goal at the 1:49 mark.

On the ensuing kickoff, Kennedy struck again. The High Point, N.C., native took the kick 85 yards to the end zone, giving N.C. A&T its first lead of the day and sending the Truist Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

“Elijah Kennedy won the football game,” said head coach Shawn Gibbs. “Sometimes you need a spark, and that fire can ignite everybody on the team and make us believe. When somebody like Elijah makes a play like that, it’s contagious.”

The Aggie defense then sealed the win when graduate student cornerback Aaron Harris broke up Campbell’s final pass attempt with seconds remaining.

The victory marked N.C. A&T’s second win of the season, the program’s most since 2022, and came after a bye week that followed a homecoming loss to South Carolina State University.

Despite being outgained 375–221 in total offense and committing 11 penalties for 122 yards, the Aggies capitalized on big plays and timely stops.

White finished 12 of 20 for 133 yards and a touchdown, connecting early with redshirt freshman Michael Carlock-Williams to tie the game 7–7 in the first quarter. Graduate running back Wesley Graves led N.C. A&T on the ground with 73 rushing yards.

The Aggie defense shined throughout the contest; junior linebacker Joshua Iseah posted a game-high 11 tackles, and safety Tre Mittman added 10. Junior defensive lineman Marquis Hood recorded 2 sacks for a total loss of 17 yards.

Freshman safety Tyler Howard’s late third-quarter interception halted a key Campbell drive that helped set up the comeback.

Head coach Gibbs praised his team’s resilience and spoke about their evolving mindset.

“We’re all about understanding that Aggie Pride is not just something we say; it’s something you live every day. This win is part of the process. We’ll celebrate it, then flush it and get back to work.”

Kennedy, who totaled 228 all-purpose yards, said the moment reflected the team’s dedication. “It was really exciting,” he said. “During the bye week we had been putting in a lot of work, focusing on the details and putting our bodies on the line so that we can have outcomes like this. It just felt really special.”

The Aggies will look to build on the momentum next on Nov. 1 against Towson University in Truist Stadium at 12p.m.