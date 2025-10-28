Halloween watchlist: 10 Must-see movies and shows

Looking for something spooky to watch this Halloween? Whether you’re into jump scares or fun family frights, there’s something for everyone.

Here are 10 Halloween-ready movies and shows to make the night a little creepier!

The Black Phone 2 (2025)

This sequel to The Black Phone follows teenage Finney, who is still dealing with the trauma of his kidnapping. When his sister Gwen starts having visions again, the two find their way to a winter camp where they face a new threat.

The film continues the eerie tone of the first movie and brings back the haunted black phone connecting them to the other side.

The Blackening (2023)

A group of friends reunite for a weekend getaway in this horror-comedy, but their fun turns into a fight for survival when a masked killer targets them.

Trapped in a secluded cabin, they’re forced to play twisted games, testing their knowledge of Black culture. This movie mixes laughter with suspense, putting a clever spin on the classic horror movie plot.

Weapons (2025)

With a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, Weapons takes place in a small town where an entire classroom of children mysteriously disappears. Not knowing where the children have gone, the town panics.

With all but one child missing, their teacher Justine and the father of a missing child team up to find them.

Psycho (1960)

A classic slasher film, Psycho follows Marion Crane, a secretary who steals money from her employer and ends up at the sinister Bates Motel.

She meets the polite yet unsettling Norman Bates as they become intertwined in a chilling mystery. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this film became a staple in the horror genre.

Scooby-Doo: The Movie (2002)

For a more family-friendly “scary” movie, Scooby-Doo: The Movie brings the beloved Mystery Inc. gang to life for a thrilling, spooky adventure.

After the gang breaks up, they are individually invited to an island resort to investigate strange occurrences. This film is a blend of goofy humor, light scares, and nostalgia, a fantastic choice for kids and grown-up fans.

It: Welcome to Derry (2025)

This prequel to the IT movies is set in 1962 and explores how Pennywise the Clown began haunting the town of Derry, Maine.

The story follows various characters, primarily focusing on the Hanlon family, who recently moved to Derry just as a young boy goes missing.

The series will expand on the town’s dark history. The first episode premiered October 26, on HBO Max.

From (2022 – Present)

Terrifying monsters come out at night in a strange town where the residents are unable to escape.

They plan to find a way out, and in the process secrets about the town are revealed piece by piece. It’s suspenseful and filled with twists and turns, making it a binge-worthy show. Available to watch on MGM+.

Obituary (2023 – Present)

This dark comedic drama series is about Elvira, an obituary writer in a small Irish town.

After accidentally killing someone in town, she discovers that she might actually enjoy killing. This series is available on Hulu and Disney+.

Them (2021 – Present)

This series tells a new horror story each season. The first season is about a Black family who move into an all-white neighborhood in the 1950’s where they face racism and supernatural forces.

The second season is set in Los Angeles in 1991. It is about an LAPD detective, Dawn Reeve, who is investigating a gruesome murder that might lead to something bigger. This series is on Amazon Prime Video.

Goosebumps (1995–1998)

Based on the best-selling R.L. Stine books, Goosebumps is a spooky series where each episode tells a different creepy tale, including werewolves, ghosts, and more.

While aimed at kids, these scary stories can be entertaining for all. Available to watch on Netflix, The Roku Channel, or Amazon Prime Video.