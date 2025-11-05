Does the Reign Continue? A&T Women Gear Up After a Record-Setting Year

After achieving a season-high eight-game win streak and being named CAA regular season champions, the N.C.A&T women’s basketball team proved that they could compete with the best. However, with a tougher schedule ahead, the Lady Aggies can either build on that momentum or struggle in the season to come.

Led by two-time Coach of the Year Tarrell Robinson, last year’s team left their mark in the CAA. The Aggies earned a spot in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, which was a result of their hard work and dedication throughout the season.

A&T was balanced offensively, with four players averaging double figures. Jordan Dorsey, Chaniya Clark, Maleia Bracone, and Paris Locke brought scoring and defense to the group, helping the Aggies rise to the top of the CAA standings.

This year, the Aggies will face several teams they have never played before, along with programs that have a rich basketball history. One of the most anticipated matchups will be a rematch against the University of North Carolina at Corbett Sports Center.

In their last meeting, the Tar Heels defeated the Aggies, outscoring A&T’s bench 34–9 and taking advantage of turnovers to score 29 points, a key factor in their victory.

The Aggies will also take on the University of Georgia, a team they have yet to beat in three matchups since 2017. These games will be difficult tests early in the season, giving A&T a chance to see how they measure up against tough competition.

When asked what the thought process was while getting the team ready for the tough CAA battle Coach Robinson said he will have the Aggies “prepared” for those matchups.

“Playing in environments that are going to expose you or lift you up”, said Robinson.

Coming into his 13th season as the head coach he’s no stranger to big-time environments and high-level opponents, and his experience will be key as the group navigates a challenging schedule. The Aggies will look different this season without Jordan Dorsey and Maleia Bracone, but they’ll lean on players like Chaniya Clark who was named team captain and D’Mya Tucker to step up. Coming into her senior year the Aggies are looking for Clark to make an extra push if they want to continue to climb the ladder.

“Take advantage of Clark’s skill set and size,” said Robinson.

Tucker, who missed last year due to injury, averaged 11 points per game in the 2023–24 season and is expected to bring energy and leadership back to the lineup.

“Will we see the D’Mya of old or the D’Mya of new?”, said Coach Robinson.

Robinson doesn’t want the team to get ahead of themselves just because they won the CAA. The coach knows this will be a different team facing new challenges.

“Less ego and more humility,” said Robinson.

The keys to success for A&T will come down to defense, ball movement, and team chemistry. If the Aggies can protect the ball, stay disciplined, and get contributions from their bench, they’ll have a good chance to repeat as champions.

And of course, they can count on Aggie Nation. The fans at Corbett Sports Center have always brought the energy, and their support will be crucial as the Aggies take on some of their toughest opponents yet.