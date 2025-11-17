Hip-Hop makes history at Rock Hall 2025 inductions

Hip-hop’s influence continues to resonate through the halls of rock history.

With the announcement of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Nov. 8, two iconic hip-hop acts—Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa—have officially joined music’s most influential artists. Their induction marks another milestone for a culture that has shaped modern music.

Salt-N-Pepa, a hip-hop trio formed in 1985 by Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandy “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper broke barriers as one of the first female rap groups.

Their debut album, “Hot, Cool & Vicious” (1986), featuring their breakout track “Push It,” went platinum. Over the next decade, they released five more studio albums with hits like “Shoop” and “Whatta Man.”

Their induction marks Salt-N-Pepa as the first female rap group in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with DJ Spinderella becoming the first female DJ honored.

They were also the first-ever female rap act to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1995.

Many fans believe Salt-N-Pepas Hall of Fame recognition was a long time coming.

“It should’ve come sooner… (they have a) very important presence in the culture of Black women… I would hope that it gives (a pathway) for female Black hip-hop artists to be recognized for their talent…to share their own experiences and journey…and get recognized in the hip-hop community,” said junior physics student Sierra Lawson.

Missy Elliott, the first female rapper inducted in 2023, presented Salt-N-Pepa with the Musical Influence Award, stating, “The reason that you even know Missy Elliott’s name is because of Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella.”

This ceremony recognized their contributions as one of the few female groups.

This year also marked the induction of Outkast, celebrating their impact on Southern hip-hop.

André “André 3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton were classmates from Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta, bonding over hip-hop and funk.

They began rapping in a basement studio called the Dungeon, and with help from Rico Wade of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, they connected with LaFace Record founders Antonio “L.A.” Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Outkast’s debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” (1994), introduced a new blend of hip-hop and funk, earning platinum certification and putting Southern hip-hop on the map.

At the 1995 Source Awards, Salt-N-Pepa and Kid ‘n Play announced Outkast as Best Newcomer. Despite boos from the crowd, André 3000 responded, “The South got something to say,” a statement defending Southern artists during the East Coast-West Coast rivalries.

Outkast’s induction into the Hall of Fame was praised for its timing and significance.

“It’s right on time for the duo… they started from just a small room and developed a sound that not only sounded good for the time… but (still) holds up now, (even) after André and Big Boi (went in) separate directions with their careers,” says Ca’lel Simmons, a junior physics student.

Outkast continued to release influential albums, including “ATLiens”, “Aquemini”, and “Stankonia”, delivering hits like “Ms. Jackson,” “Roses,” and “So Fresh, So Clean,” shaping hip-hop throughout the late 90s and early 2000s.

Inducted by Donald Glover under the Performer category, they have solidified their legacy as innovators.

During the ceremony, Salt-N-Pepa performed hits, opening with “Shoop,” followed by “Let’s Talk About S**,” bringing out En Vogue for “Whatta Man,” with Kid ‘n Play joining the stage and closing for “Push It”.

Outkast’s performance included Big Boi and JID opening with “ATLiens,” Doja Cat singing “Ms. Jackson,” Tyler, the Creator performing “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” Janelle Monáe on “Hey Ya!,” Sleepy Brown with Big Boi on “The Way You Move,” and Killer Mike with Big Boi closing with “The Whole World.”

Bryon Turman, an English professor who teaches hip-hop courses, weighed in on hip-hop’s place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Turman says, “The music was ‘legitimate’ way before the Hall took notice…those of us who are old enough…understand that hip-hop has been a powerful and important art form.”

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors Salt-N-Pepa, Outkast, and more, celebrating hip-hop’s lasting influence and the groundbreaking artists who continue to pull through for generations to come.