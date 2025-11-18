‘Wicked: For Good’ is on the horizon!

John M. Chu is the director behind ‘Wicked: For Good,’ which is set to release on Nov. 21, 2025.

This installment picks up where the last movie left off, and throws the viewer into the whirlwind of political and social turmoil taking place in Oz.

The budget for the Universal Pictures film was 165 million, and fans are eager to head to the theaters to watch the second part of Glinda and Elphaba’s story unfold.

Students at NC A&T are looking forward to watching the film and seeing how the complicated tale will pan out.

Aamani Gordon, a junior health services management student said,

“I can’t wait to see how they finish the story. I think it’s about friendship, being true to yourself, and not judging people too quickly…”

Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) has fully leaned into the title of ‘Wicked Witch’ that was thrust upon her by the townspeople of the land, while Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) is preparing for her upcoming wedding ceremony.

After her wedding, Glinda fully embraces her new role working for the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

The pair of best friends find themselves in a love triangle with Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and have some challenging decisions to make, because their relationship could change the fate of Oz forever.

To Mikayla Smith, a junior nursing student, the meaning of ‘Wicked’ is about more than the power of good overcoming evil but holds a heartwarming message of friendship and acceptance.

“I think they challenge each other to be better and see [each other] from different perspectives. Glinda is everything Elphaba wants—popular, likeable, not green—but she lacks the capacity to understand other people,” she says.

“Elphaba’s empathy and wits are something Glinda admires. They both push each other to fill the part they lack until they separate! Still, in the second part, Glinda is more compassionate due to Elphaba, and Elphaba grows more confident in herself due to Glinda.”

Last year when the ‘Wicked’ reboot premiered, pink and green hysteria swept the country. The upcoming movie will include a few new songs that audiences seem to be excited for.

Among them are ‘No Place Like Home,’ ‘The Wicked Witch of the East,’ and ‘The Girl in the Bubble.’

Smith shared, “As a longtime musical fan (and someone who saw the show on Broadway), I am so excited to see the ‘cat fight’ between Glinda and Elphaba! It’s one of the funniest parts of the musical. I’m also very excited to see Glinda’s outfits, too. The costume team is always on point.”

Some audiences have begun to complain that movie trailers are too revealing, and some theater purists have said that the most recent trailer contains several spoilers.

She continued to say, “This version of Wicked and the source material is pretty similar, however, I’d say the biggest difference is that the movie goes more in depth on Elphaba and her backstory. It takes more time to make her a character we feel for. I also like how much time the movie spent emphasizing the struggles of the animals as well!”

It was recently announced that Universal has chosen Colman Domingo to play the Cowardly Lion, with a teaser video on Wicked’s social media channels.

Fans are hoping that ‘Wicked: For Good’ will finally answer questions about Dorothy Gale, but the production team made the executive decision that everyone’s favorite Kansas heroine will only be shown from far above or behind.

No clear visuals of her face will make it to the big screen—this way, there will not be an uproar over drastic changes to the beloved character.

Signs of Elphaba and Glinda are truly everywhere for those who choose to see.

In anticipation of the new film, companies like Owala, Target, Hot Topic, American Girl, Vera Bradley, and Ulta Beauty have launched their own lines of Elphaba- and Glinda-inspired merchandise.

Funko Pop! is even selling limited edition ‘Glinda in Nightgown,’ ‘Madame Morrible,’ ‘Fiyero,’ and ‘Elphaba’ collectables.

Select movie theaters will be running a double feature of both films, with the total run time being 5 hours and 13 minutes.

The first installment of ‘Wicked’ is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock is streaming NBC’s exclusive concert event with Erivo and Grande titled ‘One Wonderful Night.’

Do you think the movie will change you for good?