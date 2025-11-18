Penalties Pile Up, Points Pour In: Aggies Buried by 42 Straight Points

Heartbreak hit hard at Truist Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Aggies fell to the Towson Tigers in a game that looked promising from the beginning after a defensive stop and a field goal from Andrew Brown.

Towson then went on to score 42 unanswered points in the first half. Over the past two games, the Aggies have had at least 11 penalties and struggled to get stops on third down. Towson was 4/4 in the red zone and had five plays over 28 yards in the passing game.

“Everything that could possibly go wrong seems like it did,” said Gibbs

Now in his 24th season of coaching collegiate football, Coach Gibbs has experienced something like never before: a losing season. Throughout his career of coaching at North Carolina Central, Grambling, N.C. A&T, and Fort Valley, Shawn Gibbs has always been the architect of a winning program.

His discipline, his playbook, and his winner mentality have turned things around slightly for N.C. A&T as they secured their first CAA win against Hampton University in a double overtime. Now, as the losses have tested this program, Gibbs isn’t doubling down on schemes or statistics.

He’s going back to the foundation by rebuilding the culture and reminding everyone that N.C. A&T deserves to win.

“We gotta work on us, we gotta develop a killer mentality,” said Gibbs.

Despite all of the negativity, Gibbs always reminds his players to go out on the field, have fun, and stick to the fundamentals. Going into practice this week, he plans to work heavily on third down and reducing penalties.

He understands that the Aggies’ upcoming game against Stony Brook will be a tough challenge, but with correct preparation and limiting mistakes, he knows that they have a chance. As he put it, “We just gotta focus on what’s important, and that’s playing a clean football game.

If we can do that, then we’ll have a chance in any game we play.” Gibbs has plans to take A&T back to the winning program that he truly believes that they are, and he knows the steps to take.