“Want To See Me Do It Again?”

This Saturday, the North Carolina A&T Aggies will go head to head with the Florida A&M Rattlers at BB&T Stadium at 1 p.m.

The Aggies currently hold the second place spot under the Rattlers who are undefeated in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (3-0).

FAMU’s football team was far from first place last season with a record of 3-8.

Last year when N.C. A&T faced FAMU, the Aggies beat the Rattlers, 31-20. The Aggie offense made little to no mistakes in taking the win over FAMU, with multiple Aggies scoring touchdowns.

FAMU has been the leader in the MEAC before, in 2001, they were the reigning MEAC Champions. That season was the last time they were 3-0 ahead of playing the Aggies. FAMU lost to N.C. A&T with a score of 55-23, this was the only loss they took in the conference. Maurice Hicks helped in dominating FAMU by scoring three touchdowns.

FAMU has had a lower ranking in the conference since their last MEAC championship in 2010.

Multiple athletes, who have played for FAMU, have been drafted to the NFL, but there has not been any since 2013.

Former Rattler’s linebacker, Brandon Hepburn was drafted to the Detroit Lions.

Whereas, N.C. A&T has had a player drafted to the NFL in back to back. Running back Tarik Cohen was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2017 and offensive tackle Brandon Parker was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the 2018 Draft.

The Aggies have the best overall ranking in the MEAC and the Rattlers are not far behind.

The Rattlers are not currently ranked, nationally, in the Football Championship Series, like the Aggies who are ranked at number 10.

FAMU may have the upper hand, right now, but N.C. A&T will not go down without a fight.