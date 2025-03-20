March Madness Begins: Duke Leads North Carolina Teams Into Tournament Action

It’s the best time of year for college basketball fans as the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament officially begins Thursday afternoon.

“March Madness,” as it’s famously known, kicked off at 12:15 p.m. EDT Thursday. The opening game features the No.8 seed Louisville Cardinals facing the No.9 seed Creighton Bluejays.

Known for its unpredictability, March Madness brings together the top 64 Division I basketball teams. The top four teams earn No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, with the remaining teams seeded based on factors such as record, competition level, and conference strength.

This season, four universities from North Carolina earned tournament bids.

Perennial powerhouse Duke secured its 15th No. 1 seed after winning the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils are led by potential 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, and the team is packed with talent and hungry for a national title.

After an up-and-down season, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels entered the tournament as the last team selected by the committee. They enter as a No.11 seed after defeating San Diego State University in a First Four game.

Also making appearances this season are the High Point Panthers, who won a school-record 29 victories en route to claiming the Big Sky Conference title. The UNC Wilmington Seahawks, entering as a No.14 seed, also make their tournament return.

As a No. 1 seed, Duke is considered a heavy favorite to make a deep run. However, Flagg’s recent injury raises concerns. He sprained his left ankle in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against Georgia Tech, leaving his availability for the NCAA Tournament uncertain.

Coach Jon Scheyer addressed Flagg’s status, saying, “I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can and he wants to do the same,” Scheyer said. “We’re hopeful he can start to progress starting tomorrow with doing some on-court work and then build up to where he can practice later in the week. So our goal is for Friday, no question about it. I know that’s his goal as well.”

Flagg, also a finalist for the Wooden Award, is expected to be a game-time decision for Duke’s first-round matchup against Mount St. Mary’s.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Flagg, March Madness remains one of the most exciting tournaments in sports, where anything can happen. As Coach Scheyer emphasized, the team’s focus is on defense and sharing the ball, principles that have guided their successful season.

The beauty around March Madness is the belief that at this point in the basketball season, every program is 0-0. It doesn’t matter what you did in the regular season, from here on out, the motto for every team is to survive and advance.

The road to a national championship begins now, and the excitement of March Madness is just getting started.