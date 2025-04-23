Coach Gibbs ushers in new era of Aggie football

Newly hired head coach Shawn Gibbs has made a seamless transition returning to N.C. A&T for the third time in his coaching career.

After having success at Fort Valley State for three seasons, Coach Gibbs plans to continue that trend and bring back that spark for the football program. Students, fans, and alumni all have the same shared passion as well, showing up to support the Aggies in their 2025 Blue vs Gold Spring Football game at Truist Stadium on April 12.

“It’s like home,” Gibbs said. “I’m excited about getting our team back to where it needs to be.”

Prior to the kickoff, there were a couple of pregame activities and tailgating that attendees could enjoy. Junior A&T information technology student, Christopher Buxton was in attendance and was surprised by the turnout.

“I wasn’t expecting all those people to be there for a spring game but I’m glad everybody decided to come out, watch, and support,” Buxton said. “This season is definitely going to be the one where they flip the switch and get things on the right track.”

He and many others are aware of the shortcomings of the football team in previous seasons, but they eagerly await to see what next season has in store.

The game itself did not have a point system nor did either side necessarily “win”, but the main objective was for players to get reps and get better as a unit. Coach Gibbs was grateful for the turnout but feels that the team still has things to touch up on.

“I was pleased with where our culture is going, but we’re not playing our brand of football yet”, Gibbs said.

With a few players recovering from injuries, Coach Gibbs’ team was already stretched thin. Junior quarterback, Kevin White being one of them recovering from a leg injury that occurred in last year’s opening game. The plan is to rebuild with the incoming recruits and a few players from the transfer portal.

“With the weight of the last couple seasons on everyone’s mind, there are expectations for a better season with the Aggie Eagle Classic being in constant conversation,” Jordan Tolbert, junior A&T biology student said “ I really want to see them win for homecoming and beat Central because that’s an important rivalry of ours.”

Coach Gibbs both played for and coached at North Carolina Central, but he shares the desire as any other Aggie.

“I can tell you that I expect us to be a disciplined team that plays together as a family,” Gibbs said. “Plays physical, never quits, and plays with a lot of effort.”

As far as what to look forward to in the upcoming season, Coach Gibbs shared what he would like to see from students, fans, and alumni.

“We need everybody to be involved, everybody get that Aggie pride, wear their gear all across the country, and really represent,” Gibbs said. “We have a product to be proud of at a university that’s second to none. Most importantly, supporting those guys on the field through thick and thin.”

The Aggies will kick off the season in Nashville at Tennessee State University on Aug. 30.