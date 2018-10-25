N.C. A&T students participate in the International Food Truck Festival

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Sunday, October 21, the Student University Activities Board kicked off the beginning of SUAB week with International Food Truck Festival. SUAB will be hosting multiple events throughout the week for students to participate in.

“I told my friends the food trucks were so diverse we had to call it Fiesta International”, said Andrica Pratt, a Freshman computer engineering student.

Belgian Waffle Crafters

King Queen Haitian Cuisine

Valentino’s

Route Bistro

Cilantro Mexican Cuisine

“It was beautiful seeing everyone coming out to try the diverse options of food,” said Sha ‘Tioan James, a freshman biology student.

Each student chose two tickets to eat from two of the vendors at the festival. Some people chose waffles and Mexican food, others chose Haitian and the Bistro and some even chose Italian and Waffles but they can all agree on one thing:

“The food was worth the wait,” said Jourdann Latney, a freshman pre-nursing student.

The SUAB week is October 22 through October 27, 2018. There will be events every day of the week, so be sure to check out SUAB’s social media handles to see the events that will take place this week.

Instagram: @ncatsuab

Twitter: @ncatsuab