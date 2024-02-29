The Whitsetts Are Brewing ‘Sophisticated’ Coffee in the Triad

According to a survey conducted by Triad City Beat, 25 coffee shops are making their mark on the Triad area one latte at a time.

As coffee enthusiasts continue to celebrate Black History Month, the couple behind Marjae’s Wine Bar and The Breakfast Spot, are brewing something new in town.

Co-owners, Paris and J’mihyia Whitsett hosted the grand opening for their new business, Filter Coffee, on Jan. 17. They describe it as a “groundbreaking establishment where coffee meets hookah.”

The Whitsetts have built a lasting enterprise in the heart of Greensboro, evolving from a wine bar to a coffee shop, and soon-to-be baby bar. It is not uncommon to see these women behind the counter.

Located at 1333 Beaman Place, Filter Coffee is a unique coffee and hookah lounge that provides a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere for people to work, study and meet.

Co-owner Paris Whitsett mentions they were “quite lucky” to secure the location, directly across from Marjae’s Wine Bar.

“I wanted my wife to be able to experience her two favorite things – coffee and wine,” Whitsett said.

While Filter is open later hours during the nightlife, the Whitsetts emphasize that it is not a club.

They take pride in being a ‘higher-end coffee shop that redefines the Black coffee scene,’ as the coffee shop transforms into a night lounge with a hookah atmosphere.

The Whitsetts emphasize their commitment to being a higher-end coffee shop that caters to a diverse clientele. Their enterprise focuses on highlighting and uplifting Black voices without the business sector.

Individuals promote diversity and representation within the business landscape by supporting Black-owned coffee shops.

Michelle Johnson, the first Black female barista to compete in the U.S. Barista Championship, believes that “seeing someone that looks like you” behind the bar is important.

“It’s a predominantly white industry, so it’s cool when we can find ways to spotlight our people who deserve to be seen for all that they contribute to culture – and that goes beyond just coffee,” Johnson said.

The Whitsetts express their intention to expand their enterprise, believing that this visibility is essential for “breaking stereotypes, challenging biases, and fostering a more inclusive society.”

“Since we’ve been open, we’ve received a lot of feedback on the welcoming atmosphere of Filter, people in the community love the coffee, and our customer service,” co-owner J’mihyia Whittsett said.

Filter Coffee is open Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.