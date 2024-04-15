Greensboro Black Girls Gather Helps Connect Young Women Across Guilford County

Finding friends and community on a college campus with over 11,000 undergraduate students can be a nerve-racking experience for many students. While joining on-campus organizations and befriending classmates might work for some Aggies, many students struggle to make genuine connections.

After looking back at her freshman year at N.C. A&T, senior food and nutritional science student Heaven Wiley remembered the trouble she went through when trying to adapt to a new environment.

“In my high school, I was the only black kid,” said Wiley. “So, it was a culture shock going to an HBCU, and I was a little hesitant about staying here.”

She came up with the concept of her organization, Greensboro Black Girls Gather, when thinking of the resources she wished she had as an incoming freshman.

“I wanted to create a space where black women can come together,” said Wiley. “Not just here at A&T, but all around Guilford County.”

Greensboro Black Girls Gather is an event-hosting organization where young black women in the Greensboro area can connect and network.

The organization’s first event was a “Sis and Sip Picnic.” Hosted at the Greensboro Arboretum. Attendees brought blankets, snacks and wine to celebrate the start of the Fall 2024 semester.

Diamond Channels, a senior psychology student, has been familiar with Greensboro Black Girls Gather since the beginning. She shares what keeps her coming back for more.

“The atmosphere is very inviting,” said Channels. Everyone is down to earth and very genuine. This organization has the potential to foster lifelong friendships.”

While bonding programs are a large part of Black Girls Gather, community service is another essential part of the organization.

In the past, the organization has advocated for menstrual equity with the Black Period Project and giving A&T students notes with words of affirmation.

“I am big on community service, and I think the biggest issue here in Greensboro is food insecurity,” said Wiley. “I want to lean towards more intentional service, and because we cater more towards females, I would love to go to the women’s shelters and help out where needed.”

Although the organization is woman-focused, Greensboro Black Girls Gather is open to anyone in the community, no matter how they present themselves.

Langston Hill, a senior biomedical engineering student, shares his experience as a male who attends the events.

“Honestly, if you go to an event, it has very chill vibes,” Hill said. “There are cool people to talk to. And there are a lot of women, but also a few men you can get to know.”

With 100 members in the GroupMe chat, the organization continues to grow with each program.

After graduation, Wiley plans to attend graduate school and pursue a career in player development. However, as a Hickory, NC native, she is unsure how to continue impacting the Greensboro community once she leaves.



“Right now, I do not know what it looks like for me,” said Wiley. “I’m still a one-man show, which is a great thing but also a little challenging. I’ve enjoyed holding my responsibility. I’ve always had this idea, but it was about putting pen to paper and getting the ball rolling.”

In the meantime, Wiley has many programs planned before graduation.

On April 19, Black Girls Gather will collaborate with the Renaissance Project to paint and donate jeans to the youth.

Follow the Greensboro Black Girls Gather Instagram to stay updated on new events.