Grow in peace mentally and psychically through practices of Yoga and Pilates

Pilates, yoga, and self-care are the new trends allowing people to connect with their inner self, include wellness into their routine, and achieve their body goals as summer approaches.

In 2022, Lori Harvey sat down with “The Cut” for an interview about her lifestyle, fashion, and some of her current favorites Harvey mentioned in the interview that Pilates is her go-to workout, and ever since then, it has gained popularity.

As an influencer, Harvey has a lot of sway when voicing her opinion, as in the video where she spoke about her Pilates regime.

According to TikTok analytics, in a video speaking about her Pilates regime, Harvey received 33.6k likes, 21.4k saves, and almost 6,000 shares.

“I feel like that [Pilates] has completely transformed my body and really leaned me out and gives me long lean muscles versus like when I would just go to the gym,” Harvey shared with The Cut. “I love Pilates on the reformer, but I also like to incorporate hot Pilates, which is really good to get a nice sweat.”

Here in Greensboro, a small college town, it may be difficult to find as many opportunities to try out these new and fresh workout methods. But they do exist, and below we have added some of those fairly priced studios around the Greensboro area that center Pilates and yoga as their areas of interest.

Core X Studio

This studio focuses on Pilates and is located on Wendover Avenue. Their motto is to “be inspired, thrive, and keep growing.” Three different types of classes are available to help fit everyone’s needs; Core X Pilates Strength, Core X Pilates Beat, and Core X Pilates Stretch. They are currently offering 20% off for students, teacher discounts, and the first class is free!

Club Pilates

This studio offers group classes on Battleground Avenue, with experienced instructors who are trained for more than 500 hours. According to their website, they specialize in reformer fusion classes, a method known as “Joseph Pilates.” This is the main method the classes are based on with an emphasis on modernization using the “state of the art equipment” and creating life-changing training. Classes are offered by levels and last about 30 minutes, and they are based on individual health goals and lifestyle. They also offer a teen-focused class that incorporates high-intensity workouts and they help with body balance. They offer a free intro class for anyone interested in checking them out.

Radiance Yoga

Radiance Yoga on Pembroke Road offers various classes: hot yoga, yin yoga, flow yoga, and more. Classes are about $20 each and class times vary. The studio hosts different curated events such as family yoga and Valentine’s yoga. You must provide your own yoga mat and are recommended to bring your towel and water.

Greensboro Power Yoga

Greensboro Power Yoga is located on State Street; only an 8-minute drive from N.C. A&T. They are offering yoga classes for three weeks for $30 in a new student deal promotion. Another special is available to bring a friend for two weeks at two for $39. Most classes are held in heated rooms with temperatures up to 90 degrees. According to Greensboro Yoga, this method creates a challenge and an environment of transformation on and off the mat; it allows you to learn how to focus and breathe better.

Find Your Flow Fitness & Wellness Studio

Similar to the other studios, Find Your Flow Fitness & Wellness Studio also has a two-week trial for $30. According to to Find Your Flow Fitness Wellness studio website, these classes are meant to be a place where people can connect and create an inclusive support system. Beyond yoga, the studio offers guidance, retreats, workshops, and more.