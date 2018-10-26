And The Winner Is

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The National Basketball Association’s regular season has started, but the NBA Awards are already in talks.

The biggest individual award is Most Valuable Player, and fans, as well as critics, are saying that 16-year veteran, LeBron James will be giving his fifth MVP speech in the Spring.

“LeBron James will win the MVP and he will win the scoring title,” said Skip Bayless from, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

In just one regular season game against the Portland Trail Blazers, James put up 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in 37 minutes. LeBron James is the number one contender for MVP award.

Defensive player of the year may be a back to back win for Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert. Gobert took home the title last year with 10.7 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks per game. Utah’s first game against the Sacramento Kings was a good one for Gobert with 19 points, and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes.

The Rookie of the Year Award is going to be interesting this season with the incoming 2018 rookie class.

“DeAndre Ayton will win Rookie of the Year,” Travis Evans, sophomore, applied engineering student.

DeAndre Ayton, center, and number one overall pick, for the Phoenix Suns, is already showing that he is a powerhouse in his first game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton spent 36 minutes on the floor and scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Everyone needs a sixth-man who will bring a spark off of the bench, and Eric Gordon, shooting guard, from the Houston Rockets could take the title as he did in 2017. In his first game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Gordon played 29 minutes scoring 21 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist. Gordon comes off the bench with a goal and it is to help his team the best way he can.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have two titles under their belt if Brandon Ingram gets the Most Improved Player Award. Ingram has been improving since his rookie season in 2016. He had an average of 9.4 points, four rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his first year. Last year, he averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. In the Lakers first game against the Trail Blazers, Ingram had 16 points, four rebounds, and an assist in 28 minutes on the floor. Ingram is showing improvement year to year and he may, eventually, get acknowledged with an award.

No team can be a great team without a great coach, and Brad Stevens from the Boston Celtics has a good chance of receiving the Coach of the Year award. In a General Manager survey, Stevens was voted best head coach. Last year, Stevens was not even considered, but this year he’s getting praise from general managers all throughout the league. There is a strong possibility that Stevens could be giving a speech in the Spring.

The NBA is just getting started and the world has time to see who will be taking home the trophies in the Spring of 2019.