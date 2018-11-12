It’s Not About How You Start

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Both Aggie basketball teams opened the season with losses, but their seasons are still in their hands.

The N.C. A&T men’s basketball team tipped off their season on November 6th in a “Who Runs Greensboro?” game against UNC Greensboro.

The season opener had 5,006 people in attendance to watch this highly anticipated game take place in Corbett Sports Center.

UNC Greensboro and N.C. A&T had a lot of back and forth in scoring during the first half, but the Aggies had the upper hand at the half with a score of, 39-38.

With a heated second half and a dunk that cleared the gym, the Aggies seemed to have lost some of their momentum while the Spartans took the win with a final score of 74-66.

The men’s basketball team traveled to Winston-Salem on November 10th to face off against the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest.

The Aggies put up a fight against this Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) team and ended the first half only trailing by nine points.

Wake Forest continued to keep the lead and ended the game with a score of 90-78.

N.C. A&T men’s basketball team will be facing off against the University of Maryland

Terrapins (2-0) on November 12th in College Park, Maryland.

This year’s team is completely different than last year’s team with only four returning players. There are a host of new Aggies, on the team, which include freshmen and transfers.

There is still some time, and it is still early, for everybody on the team to get in sync for the remainder of the season.

Even though the men’s basketball team had a rough start to the season, they still have time to regain themselves this season.

On Friday, November 9th, the Lady Aggies’ basketball team faced off against Morehead State University (1-0).

The Lady Aggies had the ball moving fast after grasping a quick first-quarter lead, 22-13.

Morehead State managed to tie the game, 34-34, by the end of the first half and took the lead in the second after an abysmal opening quarter. They scored 21 points in back to back quarters and 17 in the final quarter.

The Lady Aggies’ highest-scoring quarter was in the first (22) and, for their final three quarters, their highest was 17 in the third.

With a 72-67 loss, the Lady Aggies look to get back on track Tuesday, November 13th against the University of Akron (0-0).