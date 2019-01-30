Miss NC A&T Stands With Bennett
January 30, 2019
Miss NC A&T elaborates on her decision to #StandWithBennett in the 2018-2019 Ebony Kings & Queens competition. Check out her interview to hear why she feels it is not only important for N.C. A&T to Stand with Bennett, but for other HBCU’s to support Bennett College, as well.
