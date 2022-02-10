False Negative Tests Impact Campus Community

Two years into the pandemic, and people are wondering when it will end. The virus is still spreading on campuses across the country. Schools have testing sites in place to ensure the safety of their students. But we found out the results aren’t always be correct.

“My rapid test result came back negative and so I’m like ok cool,” said senior Asia Major. “My PCR test still came back positive, so I’m going on a whole rant I’m upset, I’m mad, well I’m like this can’t be right.”

Asia is not the only one who’s gone through this. Aggie News talked to multiple students on campus dealing with the same thing.

“It came back negative still for the rapid and then my roommate texted me and she said tested positive for COVID,” freshman Taylor Shedrick said. “So then I realized I probably had a false negative and so I went to get tested again and then this time the rapid turned out to be positive and I had to quarantine for like five days at Haley.”

We checked with Dr. Robert Doolittle with the Student Health Center to find out what students should do.

“If you’ve been vaccinated and had your booster you can actually test positive on the PCR and have symptoms within the first couple of days, but your rapid test never becomes positive because you’re so well immunized that you never develop enough virus in your mouth and throat to pass it on to everybody else so were seeing a whole confusing array of things,” he explained.

Here’s more information on testing and the number of cases on campus.

