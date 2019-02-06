Lady Aggies softball season opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Lady Aggies softball team will open their season on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. in Boiling Springs to face the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs in a double header.

The team is looking to rebound from a 7-37 campaign behind first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) senior pitcher/utility player, Zadaisha Waddell. The Lady Aggies have a balanced mix of new faces and veterans, with twelve upperclassmen returning and eight freshmen joining the team.

The team lost their leader in batting average (.283) catcher, Nathaly Pacheco, leader in runs batted in (10) outfielder, Raven Gray, and outfielder, Talisha Gray, according to Hero Sport.

N.C. A&T looks to return the favor as they lost the two meetings last season against Gardner-Webb after winning the two game series in 2017.

The Lady Aggies will continue their non-conference play when they head to Boone for a back-to-back Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16. against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Lady Aggies will not play a home game until the March 6 game versus the Saint Peters Peacocks.