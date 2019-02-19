The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

SUAB will host A&T's first ever "Variety Show"

SUAB will host A&T’s first ever “Variety Show”

Marisa Comer, Lead Reporter
February 19, 2019
Filed under theCULTURE

On Friday February 22nd, N.C. A&T’s SUAB will hosting their first ever variety show. The show is entitled “Welcome to Aggie Land”.

This event will give students the Aggie edition of a popular concept, and will feature numerous acts such as stand up comedy, a hypnotist, a dance crew and much more entertainment for the students to come out and enjoy.

To make the night even more memorable, this event will be full of interaction and surprises for everyone in attendance.

SUAB has taken lots of time to plan a fun event for the students, so take time to come out and enjoy all the fun they have prepared.

The show is located in Harrison Auditorium and will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available in the ticket office.

 

