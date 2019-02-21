Throw ‘Em A Bone VI

The fourth bone and goes to UFC Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo (16-2) and former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One-time” Thurman (30-0, 1 NC). Cejudo defended his UFC Flyweight championship versus UFC Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night 143. Cejudo defeated Dillashaw handily in 32 seconds by TKO. Dillashaw’s attempt to be a two-weight world champion was thwarted by a flurry of punches from the number five ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Cejudo. Thurman returned to the ring after a 22-month layoff and defeated world title contender Josesito Lopez (36-8) in a 12 round unanimous decision. Thurman is returning from a multitude of injuries and called this a tune-up fight before he returns to being

an “active world-class fighter again”

. Thurman showed a little bit of ring rust but still floored Lopez and won convincingly. Thurman retained his WBA (Super) welterweight championship.