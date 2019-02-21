Throw ‘Em A Bone VI
February 21, 2019
Filed under theSCORE
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
We are back here with the sixth edition of “Throw ‘Em A Bone,” where we highlight the top three performances in sports for the week.
- The first bone goes to Naomi Osaka, who won her first Australian Open title and her second consecutive major title. Osaka is the first player in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) since Jennifer Capriati in 2001, to win the next major championship after winning her first. In doing so, Osaka is in her first reign as the world’s number one ranked player. There appears to be a changing of the guard coming soon. While Serena Williams is undoubtedly the best player in the history of the WTA, the 21-year-old Japanese sensation is taking the sport by storm with her aggressive style of play and pace.
- The second bone goes to the New England Patriots. As much as most fans root against the Patriots we have to give credit when credit is due. (insert twitter graphic) For the ninth time this century, the Patriots represented the AFC in the Super Bowl. With this appearance, Tom Brady extends his record of Super Bowl appearances to nine. The Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in an action-packed thriller in Arrowhead Stadium to clinch the AFC title. New England then won Super Bowl 53 by winning a defensive coordinator’s dream contest when they won 13-3 versus the Los Angeles Rams.
The moment the @Patriots won their SIXTH @SuperBowl title. 🏆 #SBLIII #NFLMicdUp (via @nflfilms) pic.twitter.com/B38IPKLt95
— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2019
- The third bone goes to the starting point guard of the Charlotte Hornets and an Eastern Conference All-Star starter Kemba Walker (insert twitter graphic). Walker definitely deserved the nomination because of his hard work the Hornets sit in the seventh playoff spot in the East. Walker is averaging 24 points per game on 43% shooting from the field. Walker was the first player since Eddie Jones in 2000 to be named an All-Star starter while playing for the Charlotte franchise. This also marked the first time that the Hornets had in All-Star for the game they hosted. The 1991 All-Star Game was also held in Charlotte but had no representation of a Hornets player in the game.
With All-Star coming up this weekend, I want to welcome everyone to my city! #MyCity #Sprite #Lymonade #ad pic.twitter.com/dsf5jsTadv
— Kemba Walker (@KembaWalker) February 13, 2019
- The fourth bone and goes to UFC Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo (16-2) and former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One-time” Thurman (30-0, 1 NC). Cejudo defended his UFC Flyweight championship versus UFC Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night 143. Cejudo defeated Dillashaw handily in 32 seconds by TKO. Dillashaw’s attempt to be a two-weight world champion was thwarted by a flurry of punches from the number five ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Cejudo. Thurman returned to the ring after a 22-month layoff and defeated world title contender Josesito Lopez (36-8) in a 12 round unanimous decision. Thurman is returning from a multitude of injuries and called this a tune-up fight before he returns to being an “active world-class fighter again”. Thurman showed a little bit of ring rust but still floored Lopez and won convincingly. Thurman retained his WBA (Super) welterweight championship.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.