New Student Programs presents “Get Out”: A Preview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Office of New Student Programs presents a Black History Month Movie Night and will be playing the Academy Award winning film “Get Out.”

“Get Out” is a social thriller movie with a touch of comedy. It was written and directed by Jordan Peele, who found a clever way to bring attention to the ignorance and superiority that African Americans are forced to deal with from white people, along with other important racial topics.

“Get Out” is thoughtful, entertaining and hard to forget. Get ready for laughter, annoyance and a few scares.

New Student Programs will be showcasing the film on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in McNair Auditorium.

No tickets are needed to attend this event.