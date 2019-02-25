The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

New Student Programs presents "Get Out": A Preview

New Student Programs presents "Get Out": A Preview

Marisa Comer, Lead Reporter for theCulture
February 25, 2019
Filed under theCULTURE

The Office of New Student Programs presents a Black History Month Movie Night and will be playing the Academy Award winning film “Get Out.”

“Get Out” is a social thriller movie with a touch of comedy. It was written and directed by Jordan Peele, who found a clever way to bring attention to the ignorance and superiority that African Americans are forced to deal with from white people, along with other important racial topics.

“Get Out” is thoughtful, entertaining and hard to forget. Get ready for laughter, annoyance and a few scares.

New Student Programs will be showcasing the film on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in McNair Auditorium.

No tickets are needed to attend this event.

 

