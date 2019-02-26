The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

Black Actors and Actresses of Tomorrow

Josef McDougal

February 26, 2019
Filed under Multimedia, theSCENE

We talk to some of the theater students here at #NCAT to talk about the black acting industry now and how it’ll go in the future. Watch see how the black actors and actresses feel about they feel about the growing black acting industry.

