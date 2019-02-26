Black Actors and Actresses of Tomorrow
Josef McDougal
February 26, 2019
Filed under Multimedia, theSCENE
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
We talk to some of the theater students here at #NCAT to talk about the black acting industry now and how it’ll go in the future. Watch see how the black actors and actresses feel about they feel about the growing black acting industry.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.