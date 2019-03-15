AB trades black and yellow for black and silver; joins Oakland

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After cutting ties with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a failed trade attempt to Buffalo Antonio Brown has finally been traded to the Oakland Raiders for a third round and fifth round pick.

According to Pro Football Talk, Brown’s guaranteed money over the next three years has shot up to $30.125 million after previously having no money guaranteed on his contract with the Steelers.

In 2018, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 receiving yards and a league-high 15 touchdown catches but the Steelers failed to make the Playoffs.

Throughout his nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown went from special teams specialist to an elite wide receiver in the league. He is a seven-time pro bowler and four-time All-Pro.

However, during the final week of the regular season when Brown missed several practices and reportedly had a disagreement with a teammate he sat out the week 17 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I love Antonio and wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that he’s back here with me because he makes me better.” Roethlisberger said when asked about the issues between him and Brown.

The Steelers leading receiver in yards last year JuJu Smith-Schuster tweeted “I’m Ready” moments after the trade was announced and that the Pittsburgh organization is moving forward with him as the new number one option for the offense going forward.

For Oakland, who only traded a third and fifth-round draft pick to receive Brown also managed to keep all three of their first round picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

Last season the Raiders went 6-10 under coach Jon Gruden in his first season back as the Raiders Head Coach. After trading away star linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper during this past season Oakland managed to acquire a superstar in their own right in Brown.

“He’s the hardest working player I have ever seen.” said Gruden when asked about his new weapon.

Raiders fans everywhere are excited to have Brown because they finally have that star receiver they’ve been asking for after trading Amari Cooper and releasing veteran Jordy Nelson after a disappointing season.

Not to mention, the signing of Brown will also give the quarterback Derek Carr another chance to show that he is indeed an elite Quarterback in this league. After suffering a leg injury at the end of the 2016 season Derek Carr has struggled tremendously to get back to his pro bowl status he achieved last in 2017. Last season he had a QBR of 49.0.

The trade is one of the many changes we have seen this offseason. Another top five receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns, Le’Veon Bell signed a deal with the Jets after sitting out the 2018 season, Earl Thomas signed with the Ravens, and Nick Foles signed with the Jaguars.

Notable players who are still on market are Justin Houston, Eric Berry, Jordy Nelson, and Ndamukong Suh.