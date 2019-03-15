LockerRoom Talk: Kayla White

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

N.C. A&T’s very own Kayla White has brought back the NCAA Championship back to Aggieland.

The senior journalism student from Miami, Florida started running track her junior year of high school focusing her skills on the 60m and 100m hurdles while also running the 200m races.

Over time, White has excelled in all three of these sprints and has proven that she is the fastest indoor women’s track athlete in the nation. At the Tyson Invitational White broke the record in the 200m with a time of 22.82.

It was only right for her to take this momentum into the NCAA National Championship where she broke her own record with a time of 22.62 in the same 200m race. This accomplishment led to White being named the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

While White makes history, we had the opportunity to sit down and talk about her accomplishments and how this success has changed her life.

White told us about her future after graduation plans during the interview. “

“After Outdoor nationals I’ll be going pro.”