O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Office of Students Activities (OSA) will be holding Aggies Got Talent Auditions and will be accepting students will all talents.

Aggies Got Talent will be similar to the well-known show “America’s Got Talent,” allowing students with various talents to try out in hopes of performing during the week of Aggie Fest.

Unlike America’s Got Talent, these auditions are not open to the public. Students must wait to view the talent during Aggie Fest.

The Aggies Got Talent show will feature models, musicians, dancers and other talents that would like to join.

OSA did emphasize that any talent, even those not typically recognized, can audition.

The auditions will be held from Wednesday, March 20 through Friday March 22 in the OSA/SUAB Room 332 in the New Student Center. Auditions will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.