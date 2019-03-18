The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Menu

O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

Back to Article
Back to Article

O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

Marisa Comer, Lead Reporter of theCulture
March 18, 2019
Filed under theCULTURE

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Office of Students Activities (OSA) will be holding Aggies Got Talent Auditions and will be accepting students will all talents.

Aggies Got Talent will be similar to the well-known show “America’s Got Talent,” allowing students with various talents to try out in hopes of performing during the week of Aggie Fest.

Unlike America’s Got Talent, these auditions are not open to the public. Students must wait to view the talent during Aggie Fest.

The Aggies Got Talent show will feature models, musicians, dancers and other talents that would like to join.

OSA did emphasize that any talent, even those not typically recognized, can audition.

The auditions will be held from Wednesday, March 20 through Friday March 22 in the OSA/SUAB Room 332 in the New Student Center. Auditions will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theCULTURE

    S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theBIZ

    Jasmine Brown helps women gain confidence through fitness

  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theBIZ

    Local consignment shop gives back

  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theBIZ

    Girlz on F.I.R.E strives to change the narrative

  • theCULTURE

    28 Black History Month Facts

  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theBIZ

    NC A&T alum continues to use her talent

  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theCULTURE

    New Student Programs presents “Get Out”: A Preview

  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theBIZ

    A taste of soul food

  • theCULTURE

    Cooking with theCULTURE: Jasmine Comer (Lively Meals)

  • O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”

    theBIZ

    The launch of an black-owned software development company

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
O.S.A. holds auditions for “Aggies Got Talent”