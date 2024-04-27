Warm Weather Activities in Downtown Greensboro

Spring is approaching in Greensboro; here are some warm weather activities to enjoy in the area.

Visit the Greensboro Arboretum

The Greensboro Arboretum is the perfect destination for plant lovers. The arboretum is on 17 acres of land and features display gardens, distinct structural features and 14 plant collections. Arboretums provide an opportunity to learn about the local flora and fauna. They are also great destinations for pictures. Admission is free and the garden’s hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. The arboretum is located at 3299 Starmount Dr.in Greensboro.

For more information about the Greensboro Arboretum, visit https://greensborobeautiful.org/gardens/arboretum/

Visit Local Parks

LeBauer Park, located in the heart of downtown, is a great place to try local restaurants. The park features a dog park, reading room, ping pong and foosball tables, a sensory space, and dining options. For art enthusiasts, the park features an aerial sculpture by Janet Echelman titled, “Where We Met.” LeBauer Park is a premiere destination for enjoying warm weather and enjoying the city’s views. The park is located at 208 N. Davie St. Country Park is a different option for nature enthusiasts. Country park includes 13 miles of hiking trails, and three parks. The park also includes water activities like fishing and pedal boating. Pedal boating costs $8 for 30 minutes and boats fit up to five people. This is an ideal destination for getting away from the hustle and bustle and connecting with nature. The park is located at 3905 Nathaneal Green Dr.

For more information about Greensboro Parks, visit https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens

Go to a Greensboro Grasshopper Game

The Greensboro Grasshoppers is the minor league baseball organization under the Pittsburgh Pirates. Minor League Baseball has similar excitement to a major league game without the high price point. Tickets cost $10-15 depending on the seat location. According to the team schedule the Hoppers opened their season on April 8, 2024, and play through Sept. 8, 2024. The team offers special themed nights throughout the week. The stadium has a range of classic food options like grilled hotdogs, grilled hamburgers, grilled chicken breast, and BBQ pulled chicken. The Hoppers hold a 8-5 record in the season thus far with several more games to play. Fans can visit a game at the stadium located at 408 Bellemeade St.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/greensboro

Look for GSO Street Art

Warm weather is not only good for looking at nature. Greensboro is home to some amazing street murals and portraits. Red Cinemas on 1305 Battleground Ave has a great mural of different movies and characters. The Windsor Community Center, located at 1601 East Lee St, also features a mural of the A&T Four on a side wall. There are plenty of local businesses and shopping centers that feature similar art. Hunting for street art is a great way to explore the city of Greensboro and enjoy some nice weather.

For more information about Greensboro Street Art and a map of spots, visit https://www.kotisstreetart.com/

Visit a Farmers Market

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, located at 501 Yanceyville Street is walking distance from campus. The market was founded in 1874, making it one of the oldest in the state and features 175 vendors with 75% of the table renters being local farmers. All produce featured at the market originates within 100 miles or less from the Greensboro area. This ensures the produce is at peak freshness when you stop by to pick some up. Farmers markets are a great way to buy local produce and support local farmers while getting healthy foods. The market is open Saturdays 8am-12pm.

For more information about the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, visit https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/

Ride the Hopper Trolley

The Hopper Trolley is a great way to enjoy warm weather and see Downtown Greensboro. The free trolley stops at landmarks around the city including the Grasshoppers Stadium, Civil Rights Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center, LeBauer Park and Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts. Although the trolley does not have a stop on campus, once riders are downtown it stops at most of the hot spots, making the trolley great for saving money on parking and the hassle of looking for a spot.

For more information about the Hopper Trolley, visit https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transit/downtown-trolley

Do yourself a favor and check out any of these activities on the next warm day to familiarize yourself with Greensboro and explore the off-campus community.